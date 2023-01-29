Junior hockey: Jr. Blues top Wilderness in OT

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Jake Peterson scored unassisted at 1:02 in overtime to lift the Springfield Jr. Blues to a 4-3 victory over the Minnesota Wilderness in a North American Hockey League game Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Nelson Center.

The Wilderness’ Donovan O’Neil opened the scoring at 19:13 in the first period before the Jr. Blues erupted for three goals in the second to take a 3-2 lead going into the third period.

That’s how it would stay until Mnnesota’s Gunnar Thoreson scored the equalizer at 18:54 in the third on assists from Severi Sulonen and Michael Quinn, setting the stage for Peterson as the Jr. Blues salvaged a weekend split.

Aksel Reid had 25 saves for Springfield while Isak Posch had 13 saves for Minnesota.

The Wilderness open play in February with three home games next week starting with the Fairbanks Ice Dogs at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at Northwoods Arena in Cloquet followed by a two-game weekend series against the Wisconsin Windigo.