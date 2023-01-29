STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Sunday, January 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Junior hockey: Jr. Blues top Wilderness in OT

Peterson’s unassisted goal lifts Springfield to the NAHL home win.

Minnesota Wilderness logo.jpg
By Staff reports
January 28, 2023 11:04 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Jake Peterson scored unassisted at 1:02 in overtime to lift the Springfield Jr. Blues to a 4-3 victory over the Minnesota Wilderness in a North American Hockey League game Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Nelson Center.

The Wilderness’ Donovan O’Neil opened the scoring at 19:13 in the first period before the Jr. Blues erupted for three goals in the second to take a 3-2 lead going into the third period.

That’s how it would stay until Mnnesota’s Gunnar Thoreson scored the equalizer at 18:54 in the third on assists from Severi Sulonen and Michael Quinn, setting the stage for Peterson as the Jr. Blues salvaged a weekend split.

Aksel Reid had 25 saves for Springfield while Isak Posch had 13 saves for Minnesota.

The Wilderness open play in February with three home games next week starting with the Fairbanks Ice Dogs at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at Northwoods Arena in Cloquet followed by a two-game weekend series against the Wisconsin Windigo.

Related Topics: MINNESOTA WILDERNESSJUNIOR HOCKEYNAHLSPRINGFIELD JR. BLUESCLOQUET
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Ice cross racer Sam Hehman descends after a jump
Sports
Photos and video: Skating the slopes at Mont du Lac
Ice cross racers are competing in three divisions during multiple days of competition at Mont du Lac Resort in Superior as part of the U.S. Ice Cross Association's annual ATSX 250 event.
January 28, 2023 03:26 PM
 · 
By  Dan Williamson
Minnesota Wilderness logo.jpg
Sports
Junior hockey: Wilderness edge Jr. Blues in NAHL action
Thoreson’s third-period goal is the difference as Posch is tough in net for Minnesota.
January 27, 2023 11:08 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Americans Jessica Diggins, left, and Kikkan Randall celebrate winning the gold medal in the ladies' cross-country skiing team sprint freestyle final during the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Alpensia Cross-Country Centre. Soobum Im / USA TODAY Sports
Sports
Nordic skiing: Birkie to host inaugural women’s event this weekend
Three-day Ski de She camp and clinic in Cable will include Olympic champion Kikkan Randall.
January 26, 2023 08:35 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Men playing soccer outside
Sports
Shuster, Giuliani take over next generation of Duluth FC
The Olympic curling gold medalist is a new co-owner of the club as it enters its sixth season in the National Premier Soccer League.
January 24, 2023 10:34 AM
 · 
By  Brandon Veale