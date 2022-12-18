Jr. Blues pull away from Wilderness to close 2022

The Minnesota Wilderness will go into the holiday break on a loss after the Springfield Jr. Blues scored three unanswered goals for a 5-2 North American Hockey League win on Saturday, Dec. 17 in Springfield, Illinois.

Kevin Marx Noren scored for Minnesota at 7:04 of the second period to make it 2-2, and assisted on Oliver Stumpel's first-period goal that made it 1-1, but Springfield took the lead for good on an Isaac Keller power play goal and scored twice in the third period to put the game away. Springfield scored on three of its four power plays.

Stumpel assisted on Marx Noren's goal for a two-point game, while Konrad Kausch made 12 saves for Minnesota, which held a 22-17 shot advantage.

The Wilderness (18-9-3) still go into the holiday break leading the NAHL's Midwest Division. They'll pick up the 2022-23 campaign on Jan. 6 at home vs. Kenai River.