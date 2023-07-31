Johnson wins first Arrowhead title in a rout

DULUTH — It's just one of several mountains Joel Johnson of Hugo, Minnesota has tackled in his golf career, but on Sunday at Ridgeview Country Club, Johnson got over the hump, and quickly, to win the Arrowhead Invitational for the first time.

Johnson, the 2022 runner-up, who last month competed in the U.S. Senior Open for the second consecutive year, won the first four holes of the match play final vs. Ryan Bakken before cruising to a 6-and-5 victory in the 97th annual event.

"I've played enough of these where I try not to think too much about what the score is and play golf. Just give it the best on every shot. I know it's a simple formula but if you start thinking too much about, 'Oh I'm way behind or I'm way ahead,' you're not going to be successful," he said.

Earlier in the day, Johnson (the No. 5 seed in the 32-man bracket) prevailed 1-up in a 2022 championship rematch with Matt Mellin, a battle of "par trains," in which the two combined for 17 pars and one bogey on the back nine, Mellin's bogey on 15, which ended up deciding the match.

"This is such a great event, and it's awesome. I'm extremely excited to win this," Johnson said.

Johnson has yet to make the cut in the Senior Open (the 2023 edition of which took place at SentryWorld in Stevens Point, Wisconsin last month), but competing with some of golf's grandest names has a way of sharpening any player's toolbag.

"You play in front of hundreds and thousands of people on the hardest golf course you've ever seen in your life. It's extremely scary. I don't know how else to put it," he said.

"You never feel completely comfortable on a course like this (Ridgeview), but it (playing at big events like the U.S. Senior Open) does help you."

His early lead might have come as a surprise, looking at earlier rounds of the tournament. Bakken, a Ridgeview player, had been sporting a hot hand. He was one of only three players to break par in the qualifying round, recording three birdies and an eagle in his last five holes to shoot 3-under 67. He had ended three of his four rounds in the match play bracket before the 16th hole.

After defeating Brandon Owen 4-and-3 in a morning semifinal that may not have been that close, putting problems brought his momentum to a screeching halt early in the championship.

"I had been hitting the ball good all week. My game is in a way where it relies on my putting pretty heavily, and I blasted a putt on No. 2 like 30 feet by, and usually if I do that early, it gets in my head. I just really struggled with the putter ever since. Joel drained some long ones and it really took the wind out of my sails," Bakken said.

Bakken recovered to win the fifth hole, but 3-down was as close as he'd get the rest of the way and Johnson closed out the match with a par 5 on 13.

"I got up and down from a lot of places I probably shouldn't have so, overall, so I probably would guess overall my short game was what got me to this," Johnson said.

Big shot decides senior title

Shane Johnson watches his match-winning putt roll toward the hole on the 18th green during the senior championship at the Arrowhead Invitational at Ridgeview Country Club in Duluth on Sunday, July 30, 2023. Brandon Veale / Duluth News Tribune

In an all-Northland Country Club duel for the senior division championship, Shane Johnson delivered a shot to remember.

All square with Mike Weinkauf after Johnson lost the 16th and 17th holes, Johnson hit an approach shot from the right rough that trickled to inside 10 feet from the hole.

"It felt great. When it came off the club, I was very fortunate to go that way," he said.

The job wasn't done, though. Weinkauf, whose second shot was just short of the green, took a long birdie putt that came up short, making Johnson earn his championship the hard way, but he did for a 1-up victory.

"That putt was really a big breaker. I was very fortunate to read it a little bit," Johnson said.