Johnson joins elite company with win at Northland Invitational

DULUTH — When Joel Johnson stepped off the 16th green at Northland Country Club on Sunday afternoon, he had just completed a two-week stretch of golf that cemented his legacy among an elite group of players.

Johnson, who had just defeated Brian Moores 3-and-2 in the championship match of the 98th annual Northland Invitational, became only the eighth player in history to win the Northland and Arrowhead invitationals in the same year.

Joel Johnson, left, and Brian Moores, right, shake hands moments after Johnson defeated Moores. Reagan Hoverman / Duluth News Tribune

Two weeks ago to the day, the Hugo, Minnesota, resident claimed championship honors at the 97th annual Arrowhead Invitational by defeating Ryan Bakken in a rout, 6-and-5, at Ridgeview Country Club. Just 14 days later, Johnson was polishing more newly acquired hardware outside the clubhouse at Northland Country Club.

“I just won the Arrowhead Invitational at Ridgeview, so this is back-to-back,” Johnson said. “To get 10 matches in a row against all these good players up here in Duluth is pretty cool and special. That’s why I wanted this even more. Being 52, I don’t know if anyone has done it at my age.”

Joel Johnson blasts down the middle of the fairway. Reagan Hoverman / Duluth News Tribune

Johnson’s two-week match play heater puts him in the company of Duluth-area legends, as he is one of just eight players in nearly a century of the two tournaments’ existence to win both in the same summer. He joins Bob Magie III (1968), Leo Spooner (1977), Lee Kolquist (1980), Robert Mason (1991), Dan Moline (2014), Matt Mellin (2018) and Taylor Sundbom (2021).

While Johnson’s day ended with a massive smile and copious high-fives, it didn’t always appear as if it were going to be a champagne shower celebration. The course played extremely tough Sunday afternoon, with swirling winds that regularly gusted around 20 miles per hour.

In the previous two days of competition, both Johnson and Moores poured in birdies with regularity. Sunday afternoon’s championship match made birdies few and far between, as par became a great score amid the U.S. Open-like conditions.

Joel Johnson chips from just off the green during the Northland Invitational. Reagan Hoverman / Duluth News Tribune

Johnson held a 1-up advantage over Moores through the first seven holes of the title match. That brought the duo to hole No. 8, a 230-yard par-3. After tapping in for bogey, Johnson thought Moores would level the match with his kick-in four-footer for par.

Instead, Moores burned the edge and had to clean up for bogey. It was one of several missed opportunities throughout the 16-hole match that ultimately culminated in Moores’ defeat.

“I felt comfortable this afternoon, but no putts really fell,” Moores said. “I hit a lot of putts that I’m happy with, they just didn’t go in, and that’s golf. The course is firm and with the wind it’s hard. At the same time, it rewarded good shots. Joel hit more good shots than I did today and he just didn’t make many mistakes.”

Brian Moores watches his birdie putt roll past the cup on the second hole at Northland Country Club. Moores had several birdie looks in the championship match, but couldn’t get any of them to fall. Reagan Hoverman / Duluth News Tribune

Moores’ offensive effort appeared to be stuck in neutral all afternoon. Time after time he found himself with a mid-range birdie look that just never found the bottom of the cup. In his final 16 holes on Sunday, Moores bogeyed three times and tallied 13 pars.

His opposition, Johnson, found unconventional ways to halve holes he likely should have lost; whether it was making par from the fescue or finding ways to get up and down from tight lies.

Brian Moores hits an approach shot to the middle of the green on Sunday. Reagan Hoverman / Duluth News Tribune

His MacGyver-like efforts maintained his 2-up lead until he found his groove shortly after making the turn. For Johnson, the turning point in the match was escaping hole No. 10 with a halve after blading his approach shot into a greenside bunker.

From there, he made birdie from the left rough on No. 11 before nearly acing the 203-yard par-3 12th hole. In just two holes, Johnson’s 2-up lead ballooned into a 4-up advantage that made the rest of the match nothing more than a formality.

“Hole 10 was another one where I bladed a 7-iron into the bunker, so I thought I was going to lose that one,” Johnson said. “To get away with that hole at even and then win 11 after that tee shot, those were the stretches that freed me up. Obviously I hit a good shot on 12 and after that it was going to be tough for him to come back.”

Johnson’s tee shot on No. 12 was the exclamation point on his championship performance Sunday afternoon. He peppered the flagstick, landing his ball just a couple of inches from the hole which left him a tap-in birdie.“That was probably the best shot I’ve hit in my life,” Johnson said. “To get up there and see it two inches from the hole, I was like, ‘Oh my God.’ The wind was howling in my face, so that was a critical shot that really helped win it.”

Senior Northland Invitational flight

Brad Johnson defeated Kyle Johnson 3-and-2 in the championship semifinal round Sunday morning at Northland Country Club to secure a place in the afternoon title round.

Patrick Hunt advanced out of the other semifinal contest after he defeated Tim Anderson 1-up in a match that went the full distance. Hunt and Brad Johnson squared off later that afternoon, which culminated in a 2-and-1 victory for Brad Johnson.

Joel Johnson, left, Brian Moores, front, and Northland Country Club head golf professional Connor Bergman, back, are all smiles as they enjoy a moment after finishing the championship round. Reagan Hoverman / Duluth News Tribune