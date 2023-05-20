"It's unbelievable:" Duluth resident and UWS coach Tom Sederquist completes comeback at Fargo Marathon

FARGO — There was a time when 34-year-old Tom Sederquist was unsure if he would ever again be able to do one of the things he loves most: Run.

But this weekend at the Essentia Health Fargo Marathon, he got to do just that.

Not only did he run, he finished an impressive fourth place in 2 hours, 33 minutes, 22 seconds in his first ever marathon. The time also placed him first in his age group.

“When I woke up this morning I was thinking of about eight years ago when I was life-flighted from here for emergency colon surgery,” Sederquist said. “I was telling the people in the plane — and I was hopped up on pain meds in just a terrible situation — someday I want to beat this and run the Fargo Marathon. And I don’t know if I even believed it but they humored me and were like ‘You can do it. You can get back.’ ”

In 2013, the 2007 Moorhead High grad was diagnosed with severe ulcerative colitis following his graduation from Concordia, where he was a standout runner.

Despite trying a myriad of treatments, Sederquist underwent surgery to remove his colon in 2015. At one point, the 6-foot-2 Sederquist was down to 123 pounds.

To complete his dream comeback at the Fargo Marathon was unbelievable, he said.

“Oh man, this is just amazing,” he said. “My hometown, home course, the people here are just so loving and so welcoming. They were all cheering and I heard my name a few times. It’s unbelievable.

“I was feeling terrible at about mile 14 and I told myself I could do this and the people and the music just carried me through.”

Even in the closing half mile of the race Sederquist was still unsure if he could believe what he was accomplishing.

“People are going to laugh but I was still kind of worried at about 25.8 miles,” he said. “I was like ‘I just have to finish now.’ It’s a really hard race. Those top few elite guys from the (Twin Cities) I was just in awe. The confidence to (attack) that early in this race you have to know what you’re doing.”

Tom Sederquist of Duluth, Minn., gives a fist pump after his finish in the Essentia Health Fargo Marathon in the Fargodome on Saturday, May 20, 2023. David Samson/The Forum

In the throes of colitis, Sederquist reached a point when the thought of simply running, much less completing a marathon, was far from his mind.

“I didn’t know what path I was going to be taking because there’s different drugs you take and they might not work or cause different side effects and I was in and out of the hospital,” he said. “The lowest point, I was thinking if I could just live a somewhat normal life and be able to go to the bathroom a normal amount of times in a day and just walk around (I would be happy).”

With his successful comeback, Sederquist is hopeful that others dealing with similar health issues may find some inspiration in his story to take on whatever they are facing.

“I know there are other people that are dealing with the same sort of thing and I don’t think often enough do people hear ‘You can overcome and totally defeat this disease,’ ” he said. “Often it’s like you’re going to have to live with it. I don’t want to do that. I want to beat it.”

Sederquist currently resides in Duluth, where he co-founded the Lake Effect Athletics Club in 2021. He is also an assistant cross country and track coach at the University of Wisconsin-Superior.

With bandages wrapped around his toes and an ear-to-ear smile beaming from his face, Sederquist expressed excitement for entering more races in the future after completing the marathon, which he referred to as sort of a test run after completing several shorter-length races.

Above all, he expressed his gratitude to have the chance to do what he loves.

“I have to say I just praise God for every chance I get to run. This is one of those unbelievable opportunities,” he said. “I can’t believe I’ve been gifted and blessed to be able to come back and do this. I don’t know what else to say but I’m going to be excited about this one for a while.”