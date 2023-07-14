Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Huskies' win streak snapped in La Crosse

The Loggers have started the second half of the season 8-1 and aren't even in first place in the Great Plains East Division.

By Staff reports
Today at 10:07 PM

LA CROSSE — The Duluth Huskies ran into a ballclub even hotter than they were on Thursday night, as the La Crosse Loggers held them to single digits for runs for the first time in nearly a week and claimed an 11-5 home win.

The Huskies had scored at least 10 runs in each of their last six games, all wins, going into Thursday's Northwoods League contest, but the Loggers came into the game having won eight of their nine second-half contests after going a last-place 13-21 before July 4.

La Crosse pounded out 14 hits for the game, but the Huskies kept pace through five innings before the Loggers broke a 4-4 tie by scoring three runs on five hits in the bottom of the sixth before adding one run in the seventh inning and three in the eighth.

Brandon Compton, Michael Hallquist and Lucas Kelly recorded two hits apiece for the Huskies, who had nine hits for the game, all of them singles.

Devin Dodson started and pitched five innings for the Huskies, allowing four runs (two earned) on four hits. He struck out four. Reliever Ethan Walker took the loss after allowing four runs in the next two innings of work.

Duluth (7-4) will face the Loggers again in La Crosse on Friday night.

