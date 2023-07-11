Huskies win behind another offensive outburst

DULUTH — The Duluth Huskies' offensive outburst continued into a third straight game, as they reached double digits again in a 12-8 home victory over Thunder Bay on Monday night at Wade Stadium.

Duluth scored the game's first seven runs and survived a pushback in the middle innings, as the Border Cats tied the game in the top of the eighth inning before Duluth scored four times in the bottom of the frame.

Calyn Halvorson doubled in two runs to break the tie and Duluth pulled away after Raymond Velazquez drew a bases-loaded walk and Joshua Duarte singled in a run.

Kasen Wells was 3-for-5 with a bases-clearing triple, while Duarte was 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs to raise his batting average to a league-leading .407. Brandon Compton, Max Coupe and Tyler Leroy finished with two hits apiece.

David Thomas started for Duluth, allowing five runs on eight hits in 4 1/3 innings with three strikeouts and five walks. The win went to reliever David Stich, who allowed two runs (one earned) on a hit in the eighth inning.

Duluth (4-3) will go for a fourth straight victory and a series sweep over Thunder Bay on Tuesday night at Wade Stadium.