Sports

Huskies unable to shake off slow start

Eau Claire scored five of its six runs in the first inning.

By Staff reports
Today at 10:30 PM

DULUTH — The Duluth Huskies' regular-season struggles with the Eau Claire Express continued on Friday night, as a five-run first inning helped the visitors get away with a key 6-5 Northwoods League baseball win at Wade Stadium.

The Express, who have beaten the Huskies in 14 consecutive regular-season games, sent all nine players to the batter's box in the first inning, taking advantage of three walks, a hit batsman, a sacrifice fly and just two hits, one of them a two-run triple by Tanner Sagouspe.

Max Coupe's leadoff homer helped Duluth pull one run back immediately, and a two-run shot from Michael Hallquist helped the Huskies close to within 6-4 after four innings, but there would be only one more run left in the game, which came in on Coupe's two-out RBI double in the bottom of the eighth.

Coupe and Kasen Wells had two hits apiece to lead the Duluth offense.

Lucas Kelly took the loss, allowing five runs on two hits in 2/3 of an inning, but Preston Tenney had a solid outing in relief, allowing one run on five hits in 6 1/3 innings, striking out six. Tenney also made a diving catch of a cue shot hit to him, then initiated a 1-3-6 triple play in the sixth inning.

The loss drops Duluth (15-14) to fourth in the Great Plains East Division. The teams will meet again in Eau Claire on Saturday.

