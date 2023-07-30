Huskies unable to cash in on hit advantage in loss

THUNDER BAY, Ontario, Canada — Thirteen hits on the scoreboard didn't do the Duluth Huskies nearly enough good in a 7-4 Northwoods League loss at the Thunder Bay Border Cats on Saturday.

The Huskies stranded 12 runners on base and played from behind from the second inning on.

Raymond Velazquez scored in the first inning as part of a double steal but the Border Cats scored single runs in each of their first three at-bats, then four in the bottom of the sixth to make it a 7-2 game.

Duluth cut into the lead when Calyn Halvorson homered in the top of the seventh but got no further.

Halvorson was 3-for-4 with a double, the homer and three RBIs, while Brandon Compton was 3-for-5 with a solo shot. Jared Mettam and Velazquez had two hits apiece.

On the mound, Liam Thompson came in to start the second inning and was tagged with the loss, allowing five runs on eight hits in 4 1/3 innings. He struck out five and walked three.

Duluth (16-9) will play the final game of the series in Thunder Bay on Sunday afternoon.