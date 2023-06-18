Huskies toss a two-hitter to end losing streak

WATERLOO, Iowa — Three Duluth pitchers combined to hold the Waterloo Bucks to two hits, which turned out to be enough to claim a 4-2 victory on the road on Saturday night.

The Huskies, who ended a three-game losing streak, got six innings from starting pitcher D.J. Burke, who allowed one run and didn't allow a hit until the fifth inning. Reliever Evan Borst allowed Waterloo's second hit, a solo homer, in the seventh inning. Austin Humphres finished off the save, striking out the side in the ninth.

After Duluth allowed a run in the first inning without surrendering a hit, Brandon Compton's solo homer tied the game in the fourth inning and a two-run double from Hasani Johnson gave the Huskies the lead. Carson Applegate's RBI double in the seventh made it 4-1 before Waterloo pulled a run back with a Drake Westcott homer.

Calyn Halvorson was 2-for-4 with a double for Duluth.

The Huskies (9-8) and Bucks play again Sunday afternoon in Waterloo.