Huskies top Border Cats

THUNDER BAY, Ontario, Canada — The Duluth Huskies capitalized on several Thunder Bay miscues to slip past the Border Cats 3-1 Wednesday night in a Northwoods League battle at Port Arthur Stadium.

Duluth scored twice in the third inning — thanks to three errors and a wild pitch — and then tacked on another in the ninth, after Michael Hallquist led off with a double and eventually scored on a bases-loaded walk.

Four Huskies pitchers held the Border Cats to three hits and one run, as Austin Humphres (2-0) earned the win by retiring all nine batters he faced over three innings, including two strikeouts.

Duluth moves to .500 (4-4) with the win, while Thunder Bay drops to 3-5. They square off again Thursday at 6:35 p.m.