Sports

Huskies thumped to end winning streak

Duluth lost for the first time since July 19.

Duluth Huskies
By Staff reports
Today at 10:47 PM

DULUTH — A seven-run fourth inning for the visiting Thunder Bay Border Cats was more than enough to end the Duluth Huskies' winning streak at seven games in a 15-2 thumping on Friday night at Wade Stadium.

Duluth scored first when Brandon Compton's RBI single brought in Raymond Velazquez, but it would be 12-1 before the Huskies got on the board again after Thunder Bay scored three in the second inning, two in the third and seven in the fourth. Duluth committed five defensive errors over the course of those three innings and seven for the game.

Calyn Halvorson and Velazquez finished with two hits apiece to lead the Duluth offense.

D.J. Burke allowed five runs (four earned) on five hits in three innings to take the loss.

Duluth (16-8) and Thunder Bay will take their series north of the border for two more games in Ontario starting on Saturday.

MORE BASEBALL:

By Staff reports
