Huskies tear up Hot Tots early, win fourth straight

MINOT, N.D. — The Duluth Huskies laid the groundwork for their fourth straight victory quickly on Sunday night, scoring six times in the first inning of a 9-7 Northwoods League victory over the Minot Hot Tots.

Duluth scored its six runs in the first inning on only one hit, but it was a big one: a Raymond Velazquez grand slam, his fifth homer in his last three games (over which span he has 11 RBIs).

Before the slam, Duluth took advantage of two hit batsmen, a dropped third strike/wild pitch and two walks.

Max Coupe led off the second inning with a solo homer to make Duluth's lead 7-1 and was followed by a Michael Hallquist two-run shot (his league-leading 12th of the season) to make it 9-1.

The lead proved sufficient but didn't discourage the Hot Tots, who scored six runs over the last two innings and brought the tying run to the plate before Duluth came away with the win.

Hallquist and Coupe led the Duluth offense with two hits apiece.

Devin Dodson started on the mound for Duluth and allowed one run on three hits in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out five and walked three.

Duluth (13-7) will continue its North Dakota road trip on Monday night in Bismarck.