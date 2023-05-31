Huskies swept in season-opening series

BISMARCK, N.D. — Fifteen walks and four hit batsmen came back to haunt the Duluth Huskies in a 7-5 loss Tuesday night to the Bismarck Larks in Northwoods League baseball.

Duluth got off to a 4-1 lead thank to a two-run single from Evan Borst and a two-run homer, the team's first of the year, from Max Coupe, but the following innings were plagued by too much traffic on the bases, as the Larks took a 5-4 lead in the fourth inning and extended it with two more runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Duluth collected seven walks of its own, helping to mitigate their five hits, which came from five different batters.

Reliever David Stich took the loss for Duluth.

The Huskies (0-2) will face Minot, the league's newest organization, in the home opener on Friday night at Wade Stadium.

