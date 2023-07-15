Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports

Huskies swept by red-hot La Crosse Loggers

Duluth falls short despite big seventh inning.

Duluth Huskies logo.jpg
Duluth Huskies
By Staff reports
Today at 10:15 PM

LA CROSSE — After winning six consecutive games dating back to July 8, the Duluth Huskies have now lost back-to-back contests after being swept by the La Crosse Loggers on the road on Friday night.

Less than 24 hours earlier, the Loggers handed Duluth an 11-5 loss before completing the sweep with a 7-5 win over the Huskies Friday evening. With the defeat, Duluth slipped to 7-5 in the second half of the season while La Crosse improved to 9-1.

The Loggers, who entered the contest as winners of three straight, scored first when Danny Neri blasted a two-run homer to right-center in the bottom of the second inning for a 2-0 lead.

After the Loggers went up early, Duluth and La Crosse spent the next four innings engaged in a gritty defensive battle that ultimately led to a fireworks-laden seventh frame.

After Duluth’s first two batters of the inning reached base, the Huskies tallied four consecutive hits that scored four runs and gave Duluth its first lead of the game, 4-2. The Huskies added another run later in the inning when Brylan West ripped an RBI single down the left-field line which scored Brandon Compton from third.

Duluth’s offensive barrage gave the Huskies a 5-2 advantage heading into the bottom of the seventh. La Crosse responded with a trio of runs to tie the game, 5-5, heading into the eighth. After a scoreless top of the frame, La Crosse scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the eighth to take a 7-5 lead, which it held through the ninth inning.

Duluth pitcher DJ Burke gave up two earned runs on four hits while striking out five and walking five across six innings on the hill. Gage Singer took the loss after relieving Burke in the seventh and giving up three earned runs on four hits across just one inning of work.

Three Huskies tallied multiple hits including Joshua Duarte, Brandon Compton and Brylan West, all of whom went 2-for-5 at the plate on Friday night. Duluth is slated to be back in action on the road against the St. Cloud Rox on Saturday. First pitch is slated for 6:05 p.m.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
