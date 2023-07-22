Huskies sweep series from Mud Puppies

DULUTH — A seventh-inning RBI double from Brandon Compton and four add-on runs in the eighth inning helped the Duluth Huskies to sweep their two-game Northwoods League series with the Minnesota Mud Puppies, 9-5 on Friday night at Wade Stadium.

Duluth fell behind in the middle innings before Raymond Velazquez's solo homer in the sixth inning tied it and Compton's double put them in front. With the hit, Compton became the first player in the Northwoods League this season to reach 50 RBIs.

Velazquez struck again in the eighth inning with a two-run dinger that extended the lead as part of the four-run inning.

Five Huskies players had two hits apiece: Max Coupe, Compton, Tyler Leroy, Velazquez and Adrian Davis.

D.J. Burke started on the mound for Duluth, allowing four runs (three earned) on nine hits in five innings. He struck out five and walked two. Jake Schelonka pitched the next two frames, and the St. Scholastica player kept it scoreless and earned the win in relief.

Duluth (11-7) begins a four-game, five-day North Dakota road trip on Saturday night in Minot.