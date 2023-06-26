Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports

Huskies suffer soggy finish

Eau Claire pushed three runs across in the 10th inning to sweep the weekend home-and-home.

Duluth Huskies logo.jpg
Duluth Huskies
By Staff reports
June 25, 2023 at 11:47 PM

DULUTH — Drizzle, and the Duluth Huskies in extra innings, both fell on Sunday at Wade Stadium, as the Eau Claire Express pushed three runs across in the top of the 10th inning for a 5-2 win.

Brylan West's sacrifice fly in the fourth inning brought in the game's first run but the Huskies needed a bases-loaded walk to Joshua Duarte to tie the game in the bottom of the seventh after giving up two runs on three hits in the top of the inning.

The game remained deadlocked through nine, but Tanner Sagouspe delivered a two-out single that scored extra-inning runner Nate Witte, with a second run coming in on an infield error on the relay and Sagouspe coming in two pitches later on a wild pitch.

The Huskies were retired in order in the bottom of the 10th, marking the fourth time this season and 13th consecutive regular season game in which the Express got the better of the Huskies, who did sweep a postseason series vs. Eau Claire last summer.

Duarte went 2-for-4 for the Huskies, who had six hits.

Eli Sundquist (Chisholm) was tagged with the loss after pitching the ninth and 10th innings. Starter Evan Borst allowed two runs on five hits in 6 1/3 innings, striking out four and walking three.

Duluth (14-12) is off until Wednesday, when the Huskies host Waterloo.

