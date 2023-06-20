Huskies strike early, cut down Loggers

LA CROSSE — The Duluth Huskies generated all the output they'd need in the early going, scoring five runs in the first inning of a 7-1 Northwoods League baseball win on Monday night.

The big inning came with the assistance of just one hit, as La Crosse starter Justin Hackett loaded the bases with two walks and a hit batsman. A third walk, to Brylan West, opened the scoring before a ball had been put in play. Calyn Halvorson added an RBI single, Brandon Compton a sacrifice fly, and relief pitcher Sam Hart saw two more runs come in on a wild pitch and a passed ball, both before Carson Applegate grounded out to end the inning.

That proved to be all the scoring Duluth needed. The Loggers scored their lone run on a triple and a wild pitch in the second inning, but a trio of Duluth pitchers held La Crosse to three hits. Starter Colin Linder allowed one run on two hits in nine strong innings, striking out nine and walking three.

On the offensive end, Halvorson ended 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

The Huskies (11-8) will go for a fourth-straight win, a series sweep and a winning record on their season-long six-game road trip with a second game in La Crosse on Tuesday night.

ADVERTISEMENT