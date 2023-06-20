Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, June 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Huskies strike early, cut down Loggers

Duluth scored five runs in the first inning.

Duluth Huskies logo.jpg
Duluth Huskies
By Staff reports
Today at 10:35 PM

LA CROSSE — The Duluth Huskies generated all the output they'd need in the early going, scoring five runs in the first inning of a 7-1 Northwoods League baseball win on Monday night.

The big inning came with the assistance of just one hit, as La Crosse starter Justin Hackett loaded the bases with two walks and a hit batsman. A third walk, to Brylan West, opened the scoring before a ball had been put in play. Calyn Halvorson added an RBI single, Brandon Compton a sacrifice fly, and relief pitcher Sam Hart saw two more runs come in on a wild pitch and a passed ball, both before Carson Applegate grounded out to end the inning.

That proved to be all the scoring Duluth needed. The Loggers scored their lone run on a triple and a wild pitch in the second inning, but a trio of Duluth pitchers held La Crosse to three hits. Starter Colin Linder allowed one run on two hits in nine strong innings, striking out nine and walking three.

On the offensive end, Halvorson ended 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

The Huskies (11-8) will go for a fourth-straight win, a series sweep and a winning record on their season-long six-game road trip with a second game in La Crosse on Tuesday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

MORE HUSKIES:

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Old baseball bat and mitt low angle on grass field and dark back
Sports
Lake Superior Sea Dogs trigger run rule in Ashland
June 18, 2023 11:50 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Superior City.JPG
Sports
Superior City men's team clinches postseason berth
June 17, 2023 09:43 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
duluth-fc-logo.png
Sports
BlueGreens blow out TwinStars, stay perfect in league play
June 17, 2023 09:36 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
2023 Best of the Best logo_web.jpg
Contests & Auctions
Best of the Best 2023
June 08, 2023 10:32 AM
072321.N.DNT.TASTE.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Get a Taste of Greece in Duluth
June 19, 2023 04:44 PM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
Spice Lake fire
Local
Boundary Waters fire mostly contained, hasn’t grown
June 19, 2023 03:24 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
2933168+courtroom-gavel59.jpg
Local
Iron Range man sentenced to 12 years for child sexual abuse
June 19, 2023 03:05 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen