Huskies strike early, but not enough in loss to Border Cats

THUNDER BAY, Ontario, Canada — The Duluth Huskies jumped out to a 6-0 first-inning lead but couldn't find home plate again in an 8-6 loss to the host Border Cats Thursday night in a Northwoods League battle at Port Arthur Stadium.

Every one of the Huskies in the lineup collected at least one hit — 13 in all — in the game, paced by first baseman Brandon Compton who went 3-for-4 with a double, run, walk and two RBIs.

But the Border Cats rallied for three runs in the third and five in the fourth to pull ahead, and then shut out the Huskies the rest of the way.

Duluth pitcher Devin Dodson (1-1) took the loss as he struggled in his four innings of work, giving up all eight runs (seven earned), nine hits, one walk, one hit batter and two strikeouts.

Duluth falls to 4-5 with the loss, while Thunder Bay improves to 4-5. They square off again Friday at 6:35 p.m.