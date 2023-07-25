Huskies stay hot at Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. — Duluth Huskies designated hitter Brandon Compton hit two home runs and shortstop Jared Mettam hit another in a 14-7 Northwoods League win over Bismarck Monday.

The Huskies combined for seven home runs in a 19-14 win over Minot ON Saturday and have hit 11 home runs in the past three games in North Dakota as they extended their win streak to five games.

The Huskies trailed 4-2 after the first inning, but scored nine straight runs to take a commanding lead.

Compton and Mettam each had three RBIs to go with their home runs, while Calyn Halvorson had two hits and two RBIs for the Huskies.

Liam Thompson allowed four runs on five hits over five innings in the win for the Huskies and David Stich struck out two to close out the game for Duluth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Duluth (14-7) has a day off in Bismarck before finishing its series with the Larks on Wednesday night.