Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Huskies stay hot at Bismarck

Duluth fell behind 4-2 before scoring nine straight runs against the Larks.

college men playing baseball
Brandon Compton (27) of the Huskies hits the ball against the Honkers at Wade Stadium on Wednesday, June 21 in Duluth. Compton hit two home runs against Bismarck Monday.
Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune
By Staff reports
July 24, 2023 at 10:20 PM

BISMARCK, N.D. — Duluth Huskies designated hitter Brandon Compton hit two home runs and shortstop Jared Mettam hit another in a 14-7 Northwoods League win over Bismarck Monday.

The Huskies combined for seven home runs in a 19-14 win over Minot ON Saturday and have hit 11 home runs in the past three games in North Dakota as they extended their win streak to five games.

The Huskies trailed 4-2 after the first inning, but scored nine straight runs to take a commanding lead.

Compton and Mettam each had three RBIs to go with their home runs, while Calyn Halvorson had two hits and two RBIs for the Huskies.

Liam Thompson allowed four runs on five hits over five innings in the win for the Huskies and David Stich struck out two to close out the game for Duluth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Duluth (14-7) has a day off in Bismarck before finishing its series with the Larks on Wednesday night.

MORE BASEBALL:

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Duluth Huskies logo.jpg
Sports
Huskies sweep series from Mud Puppies
3d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Carlson Race.jpg
Sports
Two Harbors drag racer looks back on first national win
3d ago
 · 
By  Reagan Hoverman
A baseball player gets ready to throw the ball during a drill.
Sports
Huskies infielder Hallquist enjoys power surge in second season
3d ago
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Artist sits near his work.
Northland Outdoors
Rural Duluth man's fish art brings metal to life
2d ago
 · 
By  John Myers
15nov14_0219.jpg
Members Only
Local
Fact check: No, the mineral withdrawal won't affect taconite mining
3d ago
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
Aerial view of experimental forest
Members Only
Lifestyle
Northlandia: Science fiction meets fact with bog enclosures in experimental forest
2d ago
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Douglas County, Wis., Courtroom
Local
Superior School Board member charged with election fraud
11h ago
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood