Sports

Huskies start season off with loss

Bismarck scored eight unanswered runs.

Duluth Huskies logo.jpg
Duluth Huskies
By Staff reports
Today at 2:28 AM

BISMARCK, N.D. — The Duluth Huskies started the 2023 Northwoods League season with a loss late on Monday, 8-4 to the Bismarck Larks.

After a rain delay of more than an hour, the Huskies kicked off the season by taking the lead when Max Coupe singled and came around to score on a stolen base and two wild pitches. The Huskies added to their lead with three runs in the top of the fourth when Jeremy Keller doubled in a pair of runs and scored on Joshua Duarte's sacrifice fly.

The good times didn't last, however, as Bismarck scored three times in the bottom of the fourth and a total of five runs over their next three at-bats to earn the opening-night win.

For Duluth (0-1), Caleb Corbin was 3-for-5 and scored a run, while Coupe had a single and a triple.

The Huskies used five pitchers, with D.J. Burke allowing just one hit in three scoreless innings, while reliever Caleb Hollis took the loss.

The teams meet again in Bismarck on Tuesday.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
