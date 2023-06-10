Huskies split series after slugfest in Thunder Bay

THUNDER BAY, Ontario, Canada — The Duluth Huskies evened their record in the Northwoods League and a four-game series in Thunder Bay by outslugging the host Border Cats 13-11 to conclude their four-game series.

The Huskies led 5-0 in the third inning but fell behind in the middle innings, and they trailed 9-7 after seven innings before busting out for a five-run eighth. Even after carrying a 13-10 lead to the bottom of the ninth, the Huskies kept it exciting, as Logan Johnstone drove in two runs with a two-out RBI single. Eli Sundquist (Chisholm) was summoned from the bullpen and got a game-ending strikeout and the save, his fourth of the season.

When the dust settled, seven of nine Huskies had a hit and eight scored at least one time.

Michael Hallquist went 3-for-5 with a homer and drove in four runs, while Calyn Halvorson had two doubles and four more RBIs.

Reliever Taiga Yamane got the win, allowing three runs on four hits in 3 2/3 innings.

After splitting the four-game series in Canada, the Huskies (5-5) return home Saturday at 5:05 p.m. for the first of two games vs. La Crosse.