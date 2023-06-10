99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Huskies split series after slugfest in Thunder Bay

Duluth scored five runs in the eighth inning to take the lead for good.

Duluth Huskies logo.jpg
Duluth Huskies
By Staff reports
Today at 10:13 PM

THUNDER BAY, Ontario, Canada — The Duluth Huskies evened their record in the Northwoods League and a four-game series in Thunder Bay by outslugging the host Border Cats 13-11 to conclude their four-game series.

The Huskies led 5-0 in the third inning but fell behind in the middle innings, and they trailed 9-7 after seven innings before busting out for a five-run eighth. Even after carrying a 13-10 lead to the bottom of the ninth, the Huskies kept it exciting, as Logan Johnstone drove in two runs with a two-out RBI single. Eli Sundquist (Chisholm) was summoned from the bullpen and got a game-ending strikeout and the save, his fourth of the season.

When the dust settled, seven of nine Huskies had a hit and eight scored at least one time.

Michael Hallquist went 3-for-5 with a homer and drove in four runs, while Calyn Halvorson had two doubles and four more RBIs.

Reliever Taiga Yamane got the win, allowing three runs on four hits in 3 2/3 innings.

After splitting the four-game series in Canada, the Huskies (5-5) return home Saturday at 5:05 p.m. for the first of two games vs. La Crosse.

MORE HUSKIES:

By Staff reports
