Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, August 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Huskies snap four-game skid with win over Thunder Bay

First baseman Brylan West led the Huskies with three hits, including a double.

Duluth Huskies logo.jpg
Duluth Huskies
By Staff reports
Today at 10:20 PM

DULUTH — The Duluth Huskies climbed back into the win column on Friday after generating 12 hits in a 9-4 victory over the Thunder Bay Border Cats at Wade Stadium to end their four-game losing streak.

The visitors claimed a 4-1 lead after three complete innings with runs in the top of the first and third innings, before the Huskies battled back to knot the score with a three-run fourth frame. They never looked back.

An error in the field brought John Quinlan across home plate for the first run of the frame before a wild pitch scored Jake Schelonka to make it 4-3. Jake Brill (Northwestern High School/Central Michigan University) drove in the team’s fourth run with an RBI single to score Payton Jeffries.

Duluth took its first lead in its next time up after a single by Jeffries scored Schelonka, who reached on an error. The Huskies picked up where they left off with another one-run inning in the sixth to make it 6-4 after an error on a fielder's choice out brought Brandon Compton home.

The home team poured in three more runs in the eighth inning when Brylan West connected for a double for his third hit of the game, and later scored on a two-run home run off the bat of Northwoods League Most Valuable Player Michael Hallquist. A double by Quinlan to score Joey Vos (Duluth East) added the final run.

ADVERTISEMENT

Devin Dodson picked up the win on the mound for the Huskies after striking out eight, while surrendering four runs over five innings pitched. Tommy Putnam held the Border Cats scoreless in his one inning of work before Isaac Rohde took over for the final three innings, striking out five.

Duluth (19-16) will close out the 2023 regular season with a rematch against Thunder Bay (10-25) at 3:05 p.m. Saturday at Wade Stadium.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
071221.S.DNT.CLOQUETGOLF.C04.jpg
Sports
Underdogs flourish in Northland Invitational match play opener
2h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
UMD Fall Camp
Sports
Walljasper takes reins as clear starter at UMD football fall camp
17h ago
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
Duluth Huskies logo.jpg
Sports
Huskies held to three hits in last road game of season
1d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
071221.S.DNT.CLOQUETGOLF.C04.jpg
Sports
Underdogs flourish in Northland Invitational match play opener
2h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Head shots of a woman and a man
Editorials
Our View: Where will mayor find enough votes?
11h ago
 · 
By  the News Tribune Editorial Board
Brian-Aldridge.jpg
Minnesota
A lonely life ends. A brother writes a ‘brutally honest’ obituary.
1d ago
 · 
By  Mary Divine / St. Paul Pioneer Press
RiverWest development groundbreaking
Business
New bistro, retailer to join Ski Hut Adventure Center
1d ago
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten