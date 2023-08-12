Huskies snap four-game skid with win over Thunder Bay

DULUTH — The Duluth Huskies climbed back into the win column on Friday after generating 12 hits in a 9-4 victory over the Thunder Bay Border Cats at Wade Stadium to end their four-game losing streak.

The visitors claimed a 4-1 lead after three complete innings with runs in the top of the first and third innings, before the Huskies battled back to knot the score with a three-run fourth frame. They never looked back.

An error in the field brought John Quinlan across home plate for the first run of the frame before a wild pitch scored Jake Schelonka to make it 4-3. Jake Brill (Northwestern High School/Central Michigan University) drove in the team’s fourth run with an RBI single to score Payton Jeffries.

Duluth took its first lead in its next time up after a single by Jeffries scored Schelonka, who reached on an error. The Huskies picked up where they left off with another one-run inning in the sixth to make it 6-4 after an error on a fielder's choice out brought Brandon Compton home.

The home team poured in three more runs in the eighth inning when Brylan West connected for a double for his third hit of the game, and later scored on a two-run home run off the bat of Northwoods League Most Valuable Player Michael Hallquist. A double by Quinlan to score Joey Vos (Duluth East) added the final run.

ADVERTISEMENT

Devin Dodson picked up the win on the mound for the Huskies after striking out eight, while surrendering four runs over five innings pitched. Tommy Putnam held the Border Cats scoreless in his one inning of work before Isaac Rohde took over for the final three innings, striking out five.

Duluth (19-16) will close out the 2023 regular season with a rematch against Thunder Bay (10-25) at 3:05 p.m. Saturday at Wade Stadium.