Huskies slip on sloppy night vs. Loggers

DULUTH — The La Crosse Loggers earned a split of their two-game trip to Wade Stadium on Wednesday night, defeating the Duluth Huskies 15-11 on a rainy evening.
The game, which included a short rain delay in the early innings, included a combined eight fielding errors, 27 hits and seven half-innings in which two or more runs were scored.
The Huskies actually had four of those big innings to the Loggers' three, but found themselves playing from behind after La Crosse scored six times on three hits and three Duluth errors in the top of the third. The Loggers led by as much as 9-1 before Duluth cut the deficit in half. La Crosse then turned that 9-5 lead into 15-5 through 7 1/2 innings with Duluth scoring several consolation runs late.
For the Huskies, who had 13 hits but five errors, Max Coupe was 3-for-4 with a double and drove in five runs. Adrian Davis went 3-for-4 with an RBI and Lucas Kelly had a pair of doubles.
Danny Neri had a pair of homers for the Loggers, who are now on a 12-2 hot streak since the second half of the season began.
ADVERTISEMENT
Duluth starter Jayce James took the loss, allowing six runs (four earned) on five hits in 2 1/3 innings. He struck out four but walked six.
Duluth (9-7) remains at the Wade to face the Minnesota Mud Puppies on Thursday in the first of two games.
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.