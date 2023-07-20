Huskies slip on sloppy night vs. Loggers

DULUTH — The La Crosse Loggers earned a split of their two-game trip to Wade Stadium on Wednesday night, defeating the Duluth Huskies 15-11 on a rainy evening.

The game, which included a short rain delay in the early innings, included a combined eight fielding errors, 27 hits and seven half-innings in which two or more runs were scored.

Jayce James (10) was the starting pitcher for the Duluth Huskies Wednesday in their game against La Crosse at Wade Stadium in Duluth. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

The Huskies actually had four of those big innings to the Loggers' three, but found themselves playing from behind after La Crosse scored six times on three hits and three Duluth errors in the top of the third. The Loggers led by as much as 9-1 before Duluth cut the deficit in half. La Crosse then turned that 9-5 lead into 15-5 through 7 1/2 innings with Duluth scoring several consolation runs late.

For the Huskies, who had 13 hits but five errors, Max Coupe was 3-for-4 with a double and drove in five runs. Adrian Davis went 3-for-4 with an RBI and Lucas Kelly had a pair of doubles.

Duluth Huskies left fielder Joshua Duarte (8) chops a pitch off the chalk in the first inning of the Huskies' game against La Crosse Wednesday at Wade Stadium in Duluth. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Danny Neri had a pair of homers for the Loggers, who are now on a 12-2 hot streak since the second half of the season began.

Duluth starter Jayce James took the loss, allowing six runs (four earned) on five hits in 2 1/3 innings. He struck out four but walked six.

Duluth Huskies third baseman Calyn Halvorson (28) applies the tag on La Crosse Loggers designated hitter Shaun Montoya (15) for an out during the second inning of the Huskies' game against the Loggers Wednesday at Wade Stadium in Duluth. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Duluth (9-7) remains at the Wade to face the Minnesota Mud Puppies on Thursday in the first of two games.

Duluth Huskies first baseman Brylan West (35) drops his bat after making contact in the first inning of the Huskies' game against La Crosse Wednesday at Wade Stadium in Duluth. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

First base umpire TJ Tamaccio wears a face mask as rain fell during the Duluth Huskies game against the La Crosse Loggers on Wednesday at Wade Stadium in Duluth. Temperatures were in the 50s. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Jayce James (10) prepares to fire a pitch for the Duluth Huskies Wednesday in the rain during their game against La Crosse at Wade Stadium in Duluth. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Duluth Huskies second baseman Raymond Velazquez (50) prepares to throw the ball to first base after fielding a ground ball during the second inning of the Huskies' game against La Crosse Wednesday at Wade Stadium in Duluth. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune