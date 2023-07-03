Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, July 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Huskies score nine in first at-bat, rip Larks

Duluth scored a 10th run in the second inning and breezed to victory behind a 19-hit attack.

Duluth Huskies logo.jpg
Duluth Huskies
By Staff reports
Today at 9:36 AM

DULUTH — The Duluth Huskies made victory all but certain before they went out into the field for the second inning on Sunday, scoring nine runs in the first inning of a 13-2 Northwoods League rout of the Bismarck Larks at Wade Stadium.

Duluth scored nine times on nine hits in the opening inning, which included a two-run double from Michael Hallquist, a two-run triple from Carson Applegate and a two-run double from Brandon Compton.

Duluth scored a 10th run in the second inning and breezed to victory behind a 19-hit attack.

Applegate and Jack Vanoncini finished 3-for-5, with Applegate driving in four runs. Four other Duluth players had at least two hits.

Evan Borst had the other half of the game under control from the mound, allowing two runs on five hits in seven innings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Duluth (16-15) meets the Larks again at 6:35 p.m. on Monday.

MORE BASEBALL:

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Race cars speeding on a track while an official waves a green flag.
Sports
A weekend of racing in Superior with Great Lakes Border Battle
July 03, 2023 08:14 AM
 · 
By  Dan Williamson
CodyAldingerGolf.jpg
Sports
Billion-to-1 shots: NW Minnesota man does the unthinkable with ace, double eagle in same round
June 29, 2023 09:42 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kolpack
Duluth Huskies logo.jpg
Sports
Huskies hit their way past Waterloo
June 28, 2023 10:59 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Spectators watching Trampled By Turtles performing
Arts and Entertainment
Best Bets: Trampled By Turtles at Bayfront Festival Park
July 03, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
A man stands in front a mural that he painted.
Arts and Entertainment
Epic Jonathan Thunder mural enlivens Zenith Bookstore exterior
July 02, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Folks talk at a table.
Local
Last Duluth VFW moves to Proctor
July 02, 2023 05:58 PM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
upgrades at center for homeless
Local
Overburdened Duluth homeless shelter not waiting for extra floor
July 02, 2023 09:56 AM
 · 
By  Peter Passi