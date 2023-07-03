Huskies score nine in first at-bat, rip Larks

DULUTH — The Duluth Huskies made victory all but certain before they went out into the field for the second inning on Sunday, scoring nine runs in the first inning of a 13-2 Northwoods League rout of the Bismarck Larks at Wade Stadium.

Duluth scored nine times on nine hits in the opening inning, which included a two-run double from Michael Hallquist, a two-run triple from Carson Applegate and a two-run double from Brandon Compton.

Duluth scored a 10th run in the second inning and breezed to victory behind a 19-hit attack.

Applegate and Jack Vanoncini finished 3-for-5, with Applegate driving in four runs. Four other Duluth players had at least two hits.

Evan Borst had the other half of the game under control from the mound, allowing two runs on five hits in seven innings.

Duluth (16-15) meets the Larks again at 6:35 p.m. on Monday.