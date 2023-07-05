Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Huskies score 18 runs ... but still lose to Rox

11-inning game produced 41 runs

Duluth Huskies logo.jpg
Duluth Huskies
By Staff reports
Today at 9:22 PM

DULUTH — An 18-run barrage wasn’t enough for the Duluth Huskies, who fell 23-18 to the St. Cloud Rox in 11 innings Tuesday afternoon at Wade Stadium.

The Huskies held an 11-7 lead in the ninth, but the Rox scored four times to tie the game and force extra innings. Both teams scored twice in the 10th and then St. Cloud erupted for 10 runs in the 11th to go up 23-13. Duluth scored five in its half of the inning to complete the 41-run outburst.

St. Cloud collected 18 hits and the Huskies 17, but pitchers from both sides struggled with control and added several runners to the basepaths — the Rox gave up 12 walks and the Huskies issued 20.

Brandon Compton, Joshua Duarte and Max Coupe all notched three hits for the Huskies.

The Huskies (16-17) travel to St. Cloud for the second game of the four-game series with the Rox (22-13). First pitch Wednesday is at 6:35 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

MORE BASEBALL:

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
duluth-fc-logo.png
Sports
Duluth FC held to draw for first time this season
July 03, 2023 10:27 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Race cars speeding on a track while an official waves a green flag.
Sports
A weekend of racing in Superior with Great Lakes Border Battle
July 03, 2023 08:14 AM
 · 
By  Dan Williamson
huskies.jpg
Sports
Huskies unable to shake off slow start
June 30, 2023 10:30 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Duluth Huskies logo.jpg
Sports
Huskies score 18 runs ... but still lose to Rox
July 04, 2023 09:22 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
A group of firefighters pose for a photo in front of a yellow firefighting pickup truck.
Local
17 Minnesota DNR firefighters headed to fight Manitoba wildfires
July 04, 2023 02:08 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
An artist sits on the floor next to her acrylic piece featuring a mushroom.
Arts and Entertainment
Northland artists explore 'Fungus Among Us'
July 04, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
File: Peter Stauber
Minnesota
White House calls out Stauber over loan forgiveness
July 03, 2023 05:44 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien