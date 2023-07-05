Huskies score 18 runs ... but still lose to Rox

DULUTH — An 18-run barrage wasn’t enough for the Duluth Huskies, who fell 23-18 to the St. Cloud Rox in 11 innings Tuesday afternoon at Wade Stadium.

The Huskies held an 11-7 lead in the ninth, but the Rox scored four times to tie the game and force extra innings. Both teams scored twice in the 10th and then St. Cloud erupted for 10 runs in the 11th to go up 23-13. Duluth scored five in its half of the inning to complete the 41-run outburst.

St. Cloud collected 18 hits and the Huskies 17, but pitchers from both sides struggled with control and added several runners to the basepaths — the Rox gave up 12 walks and the Huskies issued 20.

Brandon Compton, Joshua Duarte and Max Coupe all notched three hits for the Huskies.

The Huskies (16-17) travel to St. Cloud for the second game of the four-game series with the Rox (22-13). First pitch Wednesday is at 6:35 p.m.

