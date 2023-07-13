Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports

Huskies run win streak to six with doubleheader sweep

Duluth scored in double digits in both games.

Duluth Huskies logo.jpg
Duluth Huskies
By Staff reports
Today at 10:21 PM

ROCHESTER — The Duluth Huskies carried their offensive hot streak on the road on Wednesday, scoring double-digit wins in both ends of a day/night doubleheader sweep at Rochester.

The Huskies scored eight times in the eighth inning of game one to beat the Honkers 10-5, then knocked off Rochester 11-7 in the nightcap.

Duluth trailed 4-2 through seven innings of the day game, with both sides making dents in the scorebook by scoring one run per inning. However, in the eighth, the Huskies overturned the deficit and turned the game on its ear, needing only four hits to hang up their big number.

Jared Mettam doubled in two runs, then after a walk and two hit batsmen re-loaded the bases and the go-ahead run was walked in, Brylan West connected for a go-ahead grand slam.

Three Huskies had two hits apiece. Austin Humphres (five innings) and David Stich (four innings) split the pitching duties, with Stich allowing two runs on seven hits over the latter stint.

Duluth never trailed in game two, but needed two three-run innings in the sixth and eighth to keep the Honkers at bay.

The Honkers tied it up at 5 with a four-run fifth inning before Max Coupe doubled in two runs and later stole home. After the Honkers closed to within 8-7, Duluth pulled away when Mettam scored on a wild pitch and Michael Hallquist later doubled in two runs.

For the second game in a row, three Huskies had two hits, in this case Mettam, Coupe and Brandon Compton at the top three slots in the Duluth batting order.

Caleb Gallant allowed two runs in the fifth inning and ended up with the win in relief of starter and St. Scholastica pitcher Jake Schelonka, who allowed five runs on four hits in the first four innings.

Duluth (7-3) continues its road trip with a game Thursday night in La Crosse.

