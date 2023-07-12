Huskies rout Border Cats, win fourth straight

DULUTH — The Duluth Huskies drove in runs early and often against the Thunder Bay Border Cats at Wade Stadium on Tuesday night.

In total, seven Huskies drove in at least one run in their fourth consecutive Northwoods League win, while five had two or more RBIs in the 13-6 drubbing of the Border Cats. With the win, the Huskies improved to 6-5 overall.

After falling behind 1-0 in the top of the opening frame, Duluth responded with a six-run offensive explosion in the bottom of the first that saw the Huskies bat around the order. Brylan West ignited the scoring when he ripped a two-RBI single that gave Duluth a 2-1 advantage.

Two batters later, Michael Hallquist made it a 3-1 game when he scored Brandon Compton from third with an RBI single to right field. A sac fly later in the first made it 4-1 before Joshua Duarte completed the six-run inning with a two-RBI single to right field.

Duluth’s 6-1 lead following the opening inning ballooned to a 10-1 advantage after the Huskies scored three in the second frame and added one more in the third. The Huskies rode the early momentum to a 13-6 victory on Tuesday night.

Alex Potter grabbed the win, allowing five runs (four earned) on seven hits in six innings. He struck out four and walked five. Five different Huskies had two hits.

Duluth is slated to be back in action on the road against the Rochester Honkers on Wednesday for a doubleheader at 12:05 and 6:35 p.m.