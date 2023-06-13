99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports

Huskies rally for walk-off win

Max Coupe's two-out single won it for Duluth in the bottom of the ninth

Duluth Huskies logo.jpg
Duluth Huskies
By Staff reports
June 12, 2023 at 11:12 PM

DULUTH — A two-out ninth-inning single from Max Coupe capped a Duluth Huskies comeback from 8-5 down after seven innings into a 9-8 win over Rochester on Monday at Wade Stadium.

The Huskies scored the game's first five runs and led by that margin after three innings but ran into significant trouble in the middle innings, falling behind to a four-run sixth inning.

The division-leading Honkers added another run in the seventh, but the Huskies began their rally with two singles and a walk to load the bases. Murf Gray drew a bases-loaded walk, Brylan West drove in another run on a fielder's choice and Lucas Kelly's sacrifice fly tied the game.

In the ninth, Coupe drove in Carson Applegate with the game-winning run on a 2-2 pitch, clinching the Huskies' fourth consecutive victory.

Four Huskies had multiple hits, led by a 3-for-4 night from Joshua Duarte. Coupe, West and Calyn Halvorson had two hits apiece.

Colin Linder allowed three runs on nine hits in five innings, striking out seven and walking five. Eli Sundquist (Chisholm) earned the win in relief after striking out the side in the top of the ninth inning.

Duluth (8-5) will go for a fifth straight win when it matches up with Rochester (10-5) again on Tuesday.

By Staff reports
