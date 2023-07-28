Huskies put up their Dukes, win seventh straight

DULUTH — The Duluth Huskies continued their longest-in-the-Northwoods-League winning streak on Thursday night, defeating Thunder Bay 6-5 at Wade Stadium to make it seven consecutive victories.

The teams wore garb in honor of their Northern League predecessors, the Duluth/Superior Dukes and the Thunder Bay Whiskey Jacks.

Duluth tied the game at 5 in the fifth inning when Raymond Velazquez's sacrifice fly brought home Jared Mettam. In the seventh inning, the Huskies used a walk and two singles to take the lead, with Brylan West claiming the go-ahead RBI. After a pitching change, Calyn Halvorson drove in an insurance run with an RBI groundout.

Thunder Bay loaded the bases in the top of the ninth on a hit batsman and two walks, but after trading a run for a groundout, pitcher David Stich induced another infield grounder to second base that ended the game.

After Austin Humphres allowed four runs on eight hits in four innings, Isaac Rohde ended up the winner in relief after pitching two scoreless innings.

Five Huskies players had two hits apiece, with Halvorson collecting three RBIs including a two-run homer.

Despite going 8-1 in their last nine games, the Huskies (16-7) have only gained two games and no places in the Great Plains East Division standings due to La Crosse going an NWL-best 17-4 in the second half so far. Duluth and Thunder Bay meet again on Friday night at the Wade.