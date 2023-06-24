Huskies put the walk in walk-off win over Waterloo

DULUTH — The Duluth Huskies rallied at a walking pace on Friday night, coming from behind to beat the Waterloo Bucks 6-5 at Wade Stadium after Brandon Compton's walk-off RBI single.

Compton laced the game-winning hit up the middle, but had plenty of help. It was Duluth's only base hit of the inning and was preceded by an error and three walks, which drove in the first two runs of the frame.

Walks were a constant in the Duluth box score. A night after drawing 11, the Huskies had 13 free passes, with center fielder Casen Wells getting three. Duluth had a little more offense going, though, recording nine hits (all singles) a night after being held to three.

Waterloo tied the game 3-3 in the fifth inning and took a 5-3 lead in the eighth on Cole Hill's RBI single and a wild pitch, but the Bucks couldn't hold on.

Joshua Duarte and Caleb Corbin led the Duluth offense, going 2-for-4 with an RBI.

Taiga Yamane pitched a clean ninth inning to get the win. D.J. Burke came in after two innings and worked the majority of the game for Duluth, allowing four earned runs on four hits in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out five and walked two.

Duluth (14-10) hits the road for a weekend home-and-home vs. Eau Claire, starting Saturday night in Wisconsin.