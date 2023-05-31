99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Huskies prepare to open home slate

Duluth reached the Northwoods League championship game in 2022 but fell just short.

Baseball players compete in championship during night game
Joe Vos (1) of the Duluth Huskies fields a ground ball against the Kalamazoo Growlers during the Northwoods League title game, known as the Summer Collegiate World Series, at Wade Stadium on Aug. 18 in Duluth.
Clint Austin / 2022 file / Duluth News Tribune
Brandon Veale
By Brandon Veale
Today at 6:24 PM

DULUTH — The Duluth Huskies are preparing to begin their 20th season of Northwoods League baseball at Wade Stadium, which will begin with a home opener against the league's newest club, the Minot Hot Tots, on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Welcome Minot, welcome back Thunder Bay

The league is organized slightly differently this year, with the Thunder Bay Border Cats returning to the circuit after three years away enforced by COVID-19 and resulting restrictions on crossing the U.S.-Canada border. Thunder Bay rejoins the Huskies' division, the Great Plains East, while the Rochester Honkers move over from West to East.

The Hot Tots slot into the Great Plains West, as do the all-traveling, playoff-ineligible Minnesota Mud Puppies. Because the Mud Puppies only play road games, that creates holes in the schedule, such as the back-to-back off days the Huskies have Wednesday and Thursday ahead of the home opener.

The NWL will host two All-Star Games this season, with the Great Plains All-Star Game taking place Aug. 1 in Bismarck, North Dakota.

Still reaching for the mountaintop

After an up-and-down regular season in which they finished 34-33, the Huskies rode a surprising postseason run into the league's championship game, the Summer Collegiate World Series, but the Kalamazoo Growlers came out of the Wade with an 8-3 victory and their first title. The Huskies have been in the championship four times, but lost to Madison in 2004 and 2013 and to Fond du Lac in 2018.

Hometown standout Vos back in Huskies lineup

Joe Vos is one of two returning players from the starting lineup in that championship game. The Duluth East graduate and St. Thomas player started in the outfield in both of Duluth's road losses at Bismarck on Monday and Tuesday and has one hit in seven trips. Still, he made a significant contribution to the ballclub, despite suiting up for only about half the season. Vos hit .283 with a grand slam (on Aug. 6 vs. Willmar) and collected 19 RBIs, then went back to school with the Tommies and started 24 games and led the team in OPS with .813 in his sophomore season.

Catcher Jeremy Keller was also on the field in the championship game. He played in 22 games with Duluth last season, hitting .167 (12-for-72) with three doubles and nine RBIs. Keller went 1-for-6 with a pair of RBIs over the two games in Bismarck.

Hunting for the first win

Duluth led both games against the Larks in the early going but went on to fall 8-4 on Monday and 7-5 on Tuesday, with walks proving particularly damaging in Tuesday's game. Bismarck drew 13 free passes and four beanballs to make up for the fact that they had just four hits.

Second baseman Caleb Corbin (Iowa Central CC) is off to a strong start, notching hits in both games in Bismarck, including a 3-for-5 on Opening Night and a triple on Tuesday. Corbin hit .324 in 20 games with the Waterloo Bucks in the NWL last season.

Max Coupe had the club's first homer of the season on Tuesday in Bismarck and is 3-for-7 with a stolen base, a walk and a hit by pitch in the early going. Coupe also has NWL experience, as the outfielder hit .206 in 41 games for the Eau Claire Express last season before the Huskies ousted them in the postseason.

Brandon Veale
By Brandon Veale
Brandon has been sports editor of the News Tribune since August 2021.
