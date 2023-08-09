Huskies offense shut down in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD — An early run amounted to little for the Duluth Huskies on Tuesday night in St. Cloud, as the host Rox held the Huskies to three hits for the game in a 9-1 Northwoods League victory.

Brylan West led off the second inning with a home run for Duluth, but his two-out double in the fourth was Duluth's last hit of the game. The only other hit came from Adrian Davis, who led off the fourth inning with a single and was picked off base.

Meanwhile, St. Cloud took the lead with two runs in the third inning and cemented it with four in the fourth, racking up 12 hits while garnering six walks and benefiting from two Duluth errors.

Caleb Gallant took the loss for Duluth, allowing six runs on six hits in four innings.

The Huskies (18-14), who were eliminated from postseason contention on Monday (with a lot of help from a La Crosse team that has won 25 of its 30 second-half games), continue their final road trip of the season on Wednesday night in Waterloo, Iowa.

