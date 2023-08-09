Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Huskies offense shut down in St. Cloud

Much like Monday's game, Duluth scored early and was then held off the board.

Duluth Huskies logo.jpg
Duluth Huskies
By Staff reports
Today at 10:41 PM

ST. CLOUD — An early run amounted to little for the Duluth Huskies on Tuesday night in St. Cloud, as the host Rox held the Huskies to three hits for the game in a 9-1 Northwoods League victory.

Brylan West led off the second inning with a home run for Duluth, but his two-out double in the fourth was Duluth's last hit of the game. The only other hit came from Adrian Davis, who led off the fourth inning with a single and was picked off base.

Meanwhile, St. Cloud took the lead with two runs in the third inning and cemented it with four in the fourth, racking up 12 hits while garnering six walks and benefiting from two Duluth errors.

Caleb Gallant took the loss for Duluth, allowing six runs on six hits in four innings.

The Huskies (18-14), who were eliminated from postseason contention on Monday (with a lot of help from a La Crosse team that has won 25 of its 30 second-half games), continue their final road trip of the season on Wednesday night in Waterloo, Iowa.

ADVERTISEMENT

MORE BASEBALL:

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
063021.S.DNT.AutoRacing.jpg
Sports
Doar comes out ahead after rescheduled Twin 25s at Gondik Law
12h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
BrewhouseTri_2.JPG
Sports
Nisula gets another chance at more than just Brewhouse Triathlon
2d ago
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb
Louis Williams IV, known as "Blue Lou," watches a play at home plate in a 14U softball game between BOLD and Willmar/New London-Spicer on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Lake Lillian.
Sports
Flippin' out for Blue Lou
2d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
A courtroom gavel
Local
'Middleman' sentenced in Virginia woman's overdose death
1h ago
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Minnesota Duluth women’s hockey team prepares for National Championship game against Ohio State
Bulldogs Hockey
Bellamy's departure leaves Bulldogs with another job opening
6h ago
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
Head shots of a woman and a man
Local
Reinert handily wins Duluth mayoral primary over Larson
6m ago
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
council at large.png
Local
DFL, labor-endorsed candidates advance in at Duluth council at large primary
15m ago
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien