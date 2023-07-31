Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, July 31

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Huskies lose third straight to Border Cats

Duluth will be off until Thursday for the NWL Great Plains Division All-Star Game.

Duluth Huskies logo.jpg
Duluth Huskies
By Staff reports
July 30, 2023 at 11:28 PM

THUNDER BAY, Ontario, Canada — The Duluth Huskies will go into August and the Northwoods League Great Plains Division All-Star Game on a three-game losing streak after falling 4-3 to the Thunder Bay Border Cats on Sunday afternoon.

Thunder Bay scored three runs on three hits in the first inning off Duluth pitcher Devin Dodson, creating a deficit the Huskies could not quite overcome.

Down 4-1 after four innings, Lucas Kelly's RBI single made it 4-2 in the fifth and a third Duluth run scored on a passed ball in the seventh. However, Duluth stranded the bases loaded in that inning, then grounded into a double play with the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the ninth to end the game.

Jared Mettam was 2-for-5 to lead Duluth's offense, whose output of three runs equaled their lowest of the season's second half (a 4-3 loss at St. Cloud on July 6).

Dodson took the loss, allowing four runs on six hits in four innings. He struck out four and walked three.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NWL Great Plains Division teams are off until Thursday for All-Star festivities in Bismarck, North Dakota, including a Home Run Challenge on Monday night and the All-Star Game on Tuesday.

Duluth goes into the last 10 games of the regular season 16-10 but faces a tough mountain to climb, as Great Plains East opponent La Crosse has gone an eye-popping 20-4 in the second half. The Huskies resume at home vs. Eau Claire on Thursday night.

MORE BASEBALL:

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
DZ5B2242.JPG
Sports
Johnson wins first Arrowhead title in a rout
1h ago
 · 
By  Brandon Veale
golf-3291685_1280.jpg
Sports
Arrowhead championship rematch set for semifinal
1d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Two men aim their bows at targets during an outdoor archery event.
Sports
Archers taking aim at Bowfest
2d ago
 · 
By  Dan Williamson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
National Night Out 2022 Washington Square Park DJ dance
Local
National Night Out: Meet neighbors, public safety members, and build community
8h ago
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
Aurora before dawn
Astro Bob
Astro Bob: Epic battle looms — Full Sturgeon Moon vs. aurora
10h ago
 · 
By  Bob King
people using mountain bike system in woods
Northland Outdoors
Ely gets first singletrack mountain bike trails
1d ago
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
A pavilion at a park that is getting renovated.
Local
Duluth to name Lincoln Park stone pavilion in honor of late councilor
2d ago
 · 
By  Peter Passi