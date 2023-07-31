Huskies lose third straight to Border Cats

THUNDER BAY, Ontario, Canada — The Duluth Huskies will go into August and the Northwoods League Great Plains Division All-Star Game on a three-game losing streak after falling 4-3 to the Thunder Bay Border Cats on Sunday afternoon.

Thunder Bay scored three runs on three hits in the first inning off Duluth pitcher Devin Dodson, creating a deficit the Huskies could not quite overcome.

Down 4-1 after four innings, Lucas Kelly's RBI single made it 4-2 in the fifth and a third Duluth run scored on a passed ball in the seventh. However, Duluth stranded the bases loaded in that inning, then grounded into a double play with the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the ninth to end the game.

Jared Mettam was 2-for-5 to lead Duluth's offense, whose output of three runs equaled their lowest of the season's second half (a 4-3 loss at St. Cloud on July 6).

Dodson took the loss, allowing four runs on six hits in four innings. He struck out four and walked three.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NWL Great Plains Division teams are off until Thursday for All-Star festivities in Bismarck, North Dakota, including a Home Run Challenge on Monday night and the All-Star Game on Tuesday.

Duluth goes into the last 10 games of the regular season 16-10 but faces a tough mountain to climb, as Great Plains East opponent La Crosse has gone an eye-popping 20-4 in the second half. The Huskies resume at home vs. Eau Claire on Thursday night.