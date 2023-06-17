Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, June 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Huskies lose third straight game

Eau Claire swept both games of the series at home.

Duluth Huskies logo.jpg
Duluth Huskies
By Staff reports
Today at 9:53 PM

EAU CLAIRE — Michael Hallquist had a double and a home run but that wasn't enough for the Duluth Huskies, who lost their third consecutive Northwoods League game, 6-3 on Friday night to the Eau Claire Express.

Hallquist's double brought in Calyn Halvorson and gave Duluth a 1-0 lead in the second inning but Eau Claire took control with a three-run third and led the rest of the way.

The Huskies closed to within a run in the fifth on a Hallquist solo shot, and again in the eighth inning, but Eau Claire scored twice in the bottom of the eighth to repel Duluth's last threat.

Halvorson also had a two-hit game for Duluth, which fell to 8-8 on the season.

Preston Tenney started for Duluth and allowed three earned runs on three hits in five innings. He struck out four and walked three.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Huskies move on to Iowa for the first of two games with the Waterloo Bucks on Saturday at 6:35 p.m.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
athletes running a five kilometer race
Sports
Shea reclaims Irvin 5K men's title ahead of a special Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon with his father
June 16, 2023 08:43 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
kids running in youth races
Sports
Whipper Snapper races fill Bayfront Festival Park to kick-start Grandma’s Marathon weekend
June 16, 2023 05:10 PM
 · 
By  Dan Williamson
Duluth Huskies logo.jpg
Sports
Last-ditch rally falls short for Huskies
June 15, 2023 09:38 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Man carrying backpack walks through room with tables and chairs
Local
Inside Chum: Conversations with Duluth's unhoused
June 16, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Devlin Epding
fire hoses in front of residential duplex
Local
3 displaced by Lincoln Park fire
June 16, 2023 03:18 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Duluth Media Group News Brief (1).jpg
Local
Plane lands on Interstate 35 near Barnum
June 16, 2023 04:09 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
At the start of Grandma's Marathon.
Sports
How to watch Grandma's Marathon
June 14, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports