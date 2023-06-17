Huskies lose third straight game

EAU CLAIRE — Michael Hallquist had a double and a home run but that wasn't enough for the Duluth Huskies, who lost their third consecutive Northwoods League game, 6-3 on Friday night to the Eau Claire Express.

Hallquist's double brought in Calyn Halvorson and gave Duluth a 1-0 lead in the second inning but Eau Claire took control with a three-run third and led the rest of the way.

The Huskies closed to within a run in the fifth on a Hallquist solo shot, and again in the eighth inning, but Eau Claire scored twice in the bottom of the eighth to repel Duluth's last threat.

Halvorson also had a two-hit game for Duluth, which fell to 8-8 on the season.

Preston Tenney started for Duluth and allowed three earned runs on three hits in five innings. He struck out four and walked three.

The Huskies move on to Iowa for the first of two games with the Waterloo Bucks on Saturday at 6:35 p.m.