Huskies keep hitting, fell Loggers

DULUTH — The Duluth Huskies carried hot bats back across the border with them ahead of Saturday's Northwoods League baseball game with La Crosse, putting together 11 hits, two of them home runs, in a 9-5 win at Wade Stadium.

The Loggers also had 11 hits, though their five errors didn't help matters.

A four-run third inning helped Duluth take the lead, which happened on a two-run homer from Brandon Compton. Lucas Kelly led off the fourth with a solo shot and Duluth led 8-3 by the end of six innings.

Eight of the nine players in Duluth's lineup had at least one hit, and the ninth walked twice. Joshua Duarte was 3-for-3 with a double, while Kelly, the DH, was 2-for-4.

On the mound, D.J. Burke allowed three runs on seven hits in five innings, striking out four and walking one.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Huskies (6-5) and Loggers will meet again at Wade Stadium at 3:05 p.m. on Sunday.