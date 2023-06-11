99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, June 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Huskies keep hitting, fell Loggers

Eight of nine Duluth batters had a hit and the ninth walked twice.

Duluth Huskies logo.jpg
Duluth Huskies
By Staff reports
Today at 8:22 PM

DULUTH — The Duluth Huskies carried hot bats back across the border with them ahead of Saturday's Northwoods League baseball game with La Crosse, putting together 11 hits, two of them home runs, in a 9-5 win at Wade Stadium.

The Loggers also had 11 hits, though their five errors didn't help matters.

A four-run third inning helped Duluth take the lead, which happened on a two-run homer from Brandon Compton. Lucas Kelly led off the fourth with a solo shot and Duluth led 8-3 by the end of six innings.

Eight of the nine players in Duluth's lineup had at least one hit, and the ninth walked twice. Joshua Duarte was 3-for-3 with a double, while Kelly, the DH, was 2-for-4.

On the mound, D.J. Burke allowed three runs on seven hits in five innings, striking out four and walking one.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Huskies (6-5) and Loggers will meet again at Wade Stadium at 3:05 p.m. on Sunday.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Duluth Huskies logo.jpg
Sports
Huskies split series after slugfest in Thunder Bay
June 09, 2023 10:13 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Minnesota Wilderness logo.jpg
Sports
Minnesota Wilderness name Colten St. Clair as new head coach
June 09, 2023 03:56 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
4291297+2442397938.jpg
Sports
Four-time Grandma's Marathon champion Barno adds 'Hall of Famer' to list of race accolades
June 09, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Players cheer from dugout.
Prep
Prep softball: Despite injury, Superior’s Ari Robillard keeps her head in the game
June 09, 2023 06:22 PM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb
IMG_1688.JPG
Local
Weekly Wave: The editing gene runs 24/7
June 09, 2023 12:07 PM
 · 
By  Rick Lubbers
2023 Best of the Best logo_web.jpg
Contests &amp; Auctions
Best of the Best 2023
June 08, 2023 10:32 AM
Superior player gives pregame speech.
Breaking News
Prep
Prep softball: Superior falls in state championship game
June 10, 2023 08:35 PM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb