Huskies infielder Hallquist enjoys power surge in second season

DULUTH — A sense of frustration on the part of Duluth Huskies infielder Michael Hallquist would have been understandable after an up-and-down first season in the Northwoods League last year.

Despite continually making solid contact at the plate in his 16 games with the club, the hits failed to materialize, leaving him anxious for another go-around this season.

“He probably flew out to the warning track 10 times last summer, so a difference of 15 feet he’d probably have six or seven homers last year,” Huskies manager Marcus Pointer said. “But, you know, they didn’t drop, and this year they’re starting to fall for him. He came back a little stronger, a little more motivated, and I’m just happy that he’s having a lot of success.”

Duluth Huskies second baseman Michael Hallquist poses ahead of the Huskies' game with La Crosse Wednesday at Wade Stadium in Duluth. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Hallquist, who is set to join Division I Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana next spring after a strong redshirt junior season with Minnesota Crookston in 2023, has come back with a vengeance in his second stint with the team, posting a team-high nine home runs with 41 RBIs and a batting average of .352.

The gaudy numbers rank within the top five of each statistical category among all Northwoods League hitters, and earned him a spot on the Great Plains Division All-Star Team, along with six of his Huskies teammates.

ADVERTISEMENT

The power surge is a byproduct of his training throughout college, according to Hallquist.

“I never hit home runs in high school. I always viewed myself as a contact hitter,” Hallquist said. “Getting to college focusing on my skill more and more, I’ve just been putting the barrel on the ball even more and lifting weights has really gotten to be a big part with me too … (Now) they’re just kind of leaving the yard.”

The Huskies lineup currently ranks atop the Northwoods League in numerous statistical categories at the plate, including the highest batting average (.293), along with the second-most runs scored (362) and RBIs (329).

Duluth Huskies second baseman Michael Hallquist, right, gestures while having a conversation with teammates ahead of the Huskies' game with La Crosse Wednesday at Wade Stadium in Duluth. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

At the heart of the lineup has been Hallquist, who is currently riding a seven-game hitting streak.

“He’s been kind of an everyday guy for us right in the middle of the lineup anywhere in that four, five, six area and you know he’s very good with runners on base,” Pointer said. “He cashes in a lot of the runs when he has RBI opportunities and he’s just been very consistent for us.”

In the field, Hallquist has been equally dependable with starts at nearly every position this season for the Huskies, boasting a .971 fielding percentage over 37 games played.

The 5-foot-10 Fargo native even took the mound for an inning on Wednesday in a home game against the La Crosse Loggers.

Duluth Huskies second baseman Michael Hallquist, right, has a conversation with teammates in the dugout ahead of the Huskies' game with La Crosse Wednesday at Wade Stadium in Duluth. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

“He’s got a strong arm and he’s got a sure-handed glove,” Pointer said. “I think he’s played every infield position. He’s played some third, short, second and first. I know he hadn’t played shortstop since early high school, but we’ve put him out there in a few games and he’s done well, so I mean he’s definitely confident and has the ability to play off the infield spots.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Hallquist will join teammates Josh Duarte, Calyn Halvorson, Brandon Compton, DJ Burke, Kasen Wells and Austin Humphries as the seven representatives from the Huskies on the Great Plains Division All-Star Team.

The game is slated for Tuesday, Aug. 1 at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark in Bismarck, North Dakota.