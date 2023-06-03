99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports

Huskies hold off Hot Tots in Wade Stadium opener

Devin Dodson began his second season with the Huskies by allowing one run in six innings.

Duluth Huskies logo.jpg
Duluth Huskies
By Staff reports
Today at 9:50 PM

DULUTH — The Duluth Huskies supported a strong start from returning pitcher Devin Dodson with a bunch of early runs, then holding on for an 8-6 Northwoods League victory over the Minot Hot Tots in the Huskies' first home game of the 2023 season.

Minot scored an early run but the Huskies responded by getting on the scoreboard in four consecutive at-bats to take an 8-1 lead after five innings. The Hot Tots made a game of it, scoring four times in the eighth, but Chas Melvin came in and put out the fire to end the inning.

Dodson, who started for the Huskies in the 2022 Northwoods League championship game against Kalamazoo, finished with one earned run on four hits in six-innings. He struck out five and walked one. Eli Sundquist (Chisholm) worked around an error in the ninth inning for his first save of the season.

Offensively, designated hitter Michael Hallquist was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Five other Huskies had two-hit games, with Carson Applegate going 2-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and three RBIs.

Duluth (1-2) and Minot will meet again on Saturday at Wade Stadium at 3:05 p.m.

By Staff reports
