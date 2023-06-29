Huskies hit their way past Waterloo

DULUTH — After a two-day layoff, it took just two innings for the Duluth Huskies to get their bats in gear on Wednesday night.

A five-run third inning started a stretch of 12 runs over four frames as the Huskies thumped Waterloo 13-7 on Wednesday night in Northwoods League baseball at Wade Stadium.

After an hour-long rain delay, the Bucks jumped out to an early 4-0 lead in the third inning, only for Duluth to erase it fully in the bottom of the frame. Calyn Halvorson capped the turnaround with a two-out three-run homer, his second dinger in his last three games.

Duluth didn't stop there, scoring twice in the fourth inning, four times in the fifth and once more in the sixth to lead 12-5.

When the dust settled, Halvorson was 3-for-5 and scored three times. Second baseman Caleb Corbin went 3-for-4 with a double and scored twice. Michael Hallquist and Kasen Wells had two hits apiece.

Duluth employed five pitchers, with the win credited to Caleb Gallant, who allowed two runs on three hits in two innings.

The Huskies (15-12) closed to within a game of division-leading Thunder Bay in the Great Plains East standings with six games remaining, all of them at Wade Stadium. The Huskies and Bucks will meet again Thursday night in Duluth.