Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, June 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Huskies hit their way past Waterloo

Duluth started the onslaught with a five-run third inning.

Duluth Huskies logo.jpg
Duluth Huskies
By Staff reports
June 28, 2023 at 10:59 PM

DULUTH — After a two-day layoff, it took just two innings for the Duluth Huskies to get their bats in gear on Wednesday night.

A five-run third inning started a stretch of 12 runs over four frames as the Huskies thumped Waterloo 13-7 on Wednesday night in Northwoods League baseball at Wade Stadium.

After an hour-long rain delay, the Bucks jumped out to an early 4-0 lead in the third inning, only for Duluth to erase it fully in the bottom of the frame. Calyn Halvorson capped the turnaround with a two-out three-run homer, his second dinger in his last three games.

Duluth didn't stop there, scoring twice in the fourth inning, four times in the fifth and once more in the sixth to lead 12-5.

When the dust settled, Halvorson was 3-for-5 and scored three times. Second baseman Caleb Corbin went 3-for-4 with a double and scored twice. Michael Hallquist and Kasen Wells had two hits apiece.

ADVERTISEMENT

Duluth employed five pitchers, with the win credited to Caleb Gallant, who allowed two runs on three hits in two innings.

The Huskies (15-12) closed to within a game of division-leading Thunder Bay in the Great Plains East standings with six games remaining, all of them at Wade Stadium. The Huskies and Bucks will meet again Thursday night in Duluth.

MORE BASEBALL:

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
343223484_966792811133064_2038779356640035974_n.jpg
Sports
Numerous Northland curlers named to national team pool
June 28, 2023 08:57 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
2627475+Lutsen0624.jpg
Sports
Lutsen 99er comes down to inches with hometown winner
June 25, 2023 10:39 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
duluth-fc-logo.png
Sports
Duluth FC takes down Joy Athletic
June 24, 2023 10:27 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
FILE: Mesabi Metallics
Local
Mesabi Metallics appeals DNR decision to grant Cliffs leases
June 28, 2023 06:38 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
Douglas County, Wis., Courtroom
Local
Volunteer pastor arrested for failing to register as sex offender
June 28, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
trap shooting
Northland Outdoors
2 Proctor shooters in top 10 at state trap tournament
June 28, 2023 02:01 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
Folks stand in doorway of new space.
Arts and Entertainment
Duluth Playhouse to open black-box venue at NorShor Theatre
June 28, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler