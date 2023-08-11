Huskies held to three hits in last road game of season

WATERLOO, Iowa — The Duluth Huskies' last road trip of the season ended on a sour note, as Waterloo Bucks pitching held them to just three hits in a 7-1 defeat on Thursday night.

Waterloo pitcher Korey Bunselmeyer allowed just one unearned run on two hits in six innings and struck out seven Huskies.

The one run came in the third inning, when Northwestern High School alum Jake Brill delivered a two-out single, advanced on an error and scored as part of a double steal.

Otherwise, the Huskies offense was limited to infield hits in the fourth (Brandon Compton) and seventh (Michael Hallquist) innings.

Waterloo took the lead on Elliot Good's fourth inning RBI infield hit, then reinforced it with three runs on three hits and an error in the fifth.

Jackson Kendall took the loss, allowing two runs on five hits in four innings. He walked five and struck out two.

The Huskies (18-16) wrap up the 2023 campaign with a pair of home games vs. the Thunder Bay Border Cats, starting Friday night at Wade Stadium.