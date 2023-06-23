Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports

Huskies held down by Waterloo

Most of Duluth's offense came with assistance, as the Huskies drew 11 walks and were hit by pitches six times, but had just three hits.

college men playing baseball
Brylan West (35) of the Duluth Huskies is hit by a pitch against the Rochester Honkers at Wade Stadium on Wednesday in Duluth. West was hit by pitches three more times in Thursday's game at Wade Stadium vs. Waterloo.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
By Staff reports
Today at 10:02 PM

DULUTH — Walks weren't enough for the Duluth Huskies to get by the Waterloo Bucks in Northwoods League baseball on Thursday night at Wade Stadium in an 8-6 loss.

The Huskies generated their six runs with significant help from the opposition, as Waterloo issued 11 walks and hit six batters, but Duluth only generated a double and two singles in its own right.

Waterloo, which had 15 hits but didn't draw a walk in the entire game, scored four times in the top of the second inning and held an 8-3 lead after four frames. The Huskies got back into it with a three-run sixth. Bucks reliever Noah Larkin walked the bases loaded before he could record the inning's second out. Joshua Duarte drove in one run with a sacrifice fly, and Kasen Wells' double, Duluth's only extra-base hit of the game, knocked in two more to make it 8-6.

However, Duluth didn't have a hit after that point, nor could it bring in three baserunners (two walks, one hit batsman) in the closing innings.

Preston Tenney took the loss for Duluth, allowing eight runs (six earned) on 12 hits in four innings.

Three Duluth players had one base hit apiece, with one of them, Brylan West, getting hit by pitches three times in four plate appearances.

By Staff reports
