Huskies fall short at home vs. Rox

DULUTH — The Duluth Huskies' bid to tie it up late against the St. Cloud Rox ended with the tying run on base Friday night, as the visitors came away 6-4 winners at Wade Stadium.

The Rox took control in the middle innings to lead 6-2 at the seventh-inning stretch. Duluth got back into the game with a two-out rally in the bottom half of the inning, as Max Coupe, Brandon Compton and Calyn Halvorson recorded three consecutive singles, which cut the deficit in half.

Coupe's two-out single put runners on the corners with two down in the bottom of the ninth, but Compton struck out swinging to end the game and give St. Cloud its third win in four meetings between the teams over the course of the week.

Coupe's 3-for-4 day led the Duluth offense. Joshua Duarte and Raymond Velazquez added two hits apiece for the Huskies, who had a 10-6 advantage in the hit column.

Anthony Mata was 2-for-3 with three RBIs for St. Cloud.

Starting pitcher D.J. Burke took the loss, allowing five runs on five hits in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out six and walked three.

Duluth (1-3 second half) remains at home on Saturday at 6:35 p.m. for the first of two games this weekend against the Minnesota Mud Puppies.