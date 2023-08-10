Huskies fall in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa — Another early lead got away from the Duluth Huskies on Wednesday night, as the Waterloo Bucks scored nine unanswered runs for an 11-3 Northwoods League win.

Duluth actually led twice. First, in the second inning, John Quinlan's RBI single scored Michael Hallquist. After the Bucks scored twice in the home half of the second, Duluth went up again on an RBI single by Brylan West, who later scored on a wild pitch to make it 3-2.

However, the Bucks controlled the late innings, scoring three times in the fifth inning and four in the sixth to take over the game.

Hallquist had a pair of doubles for the Huskies, while Quinlan also had two hits.

Liam Thompson was saddled with the loss, allowing seven runs on four hits in 1 2/3 innings in relief of starter Jayce James.

Duluth (18-15) will stay in Iowa for a second game against the Bucks on Thursday night.