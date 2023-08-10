Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, August 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Huskies fall in Waterloo

The Bucks scored in their last four at-bats.

Duluth Huskies logo.jpg
Duluth Huskies
By Staff reports
Today at 9:43 PM

WATERLOO, Iowa — Another early lead got away from the Duluth Huskies on Wednesday night, as the Waterloo Bucks scored nine unanswered runs for an 11-3 Northwoods League win.

Duluth actually led twice. First, in the second inning, John Quinlan's RBI single scored Michael Hallquist. After the Bucks scored twice in the home half of the second, Duluth went up again on an RBI single by Brylan West, who later scored on a wild pitch to make it 3-2.

However, the Bucks controlled the late innings, scoring three times in the fifth inning and four in the sixth to take over the game.

Hallquist had a pair of doubles for the Huskies, while Quinlan also had two hits.

Liam Thompson was saddled with the loss, allowing seven runs on four hits in 1 2/3 innings in relief of starter Jayce James.

ADVERTISEMENT

Duluth (18-15) will stay in Iowa for a second game against the Bucks on Thursday night.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
063021.S.DNT.AutoRacing.jpg
Sports
Pierce leads the field at Gondik Law Speedway's Superior Showcase
11h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Duluth Huskies logo.jpg
Sports
Huskies offense shut down in St. Cloud
23h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Duluth Huskies logo.jpg
Sports
Rox pull away from Huskies late
1d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Head shots of a woman and a man
Local
Reinert handily wins Duluth mayoral primary over Larson
23h ago
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
DouglasCountyCourtroom3.jpg
Local
Additional charges filed against shooter in dismemberment case
2h ago
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
cuzzo 2023.png
Local
Cuzzo, lone North Shore judge, to retire
5h ago
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
MolineFile031121.N.DNT.Stormwater c01.JPG
Local
Stormwater case against Duluth certified as class-action lawsuit
5h ago
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien