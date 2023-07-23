Huskies crush seven homers in rout of Minot

MINOT, N.D. — The Duluth Huskies teed off on Minot Hot Tots pitching, hitting seven home runs and scoring all 19 of their runs in the first six innings of a 19-14 Northwoods League rout on Saturday night.

In the midst of the offensive onslaught, Michael Hallquist tied and set a single-season club record for homers in the first and fourth innings to reach 11 for the season in just 41 games.

Duluth scored five times in the first inning, including a two-run homer for Ethan Cole, Hallquist's two-run shot and a solo home run from Tyler Leroy.

Raymond Velazquez scored Hallquist with a two-run homer in the third inning that made it 9-3 before Hallquist broke the team record with a fourth-inning grand slam. Five more runs in the fifth inning made it 18-6 Duluth at the game's halfway point.

When the dust settled, Cole was 5-for-5, scored five runs and homered twice, driving in four runs.

Hallquist, Velazquez (two homers), Max Coupe and Brandon Compton had two hits apiece.

Jackson Kendall earned the win for Duluth, allowing six earned runs on five hits in four innings. He struck out two and walked four.

Duluth (12-7) will face the Hot Tots in Minot again on Sunday.