Sports

Huskies cool off red-hot Loggers

Duluth scored four times in the eighth inning to take the lead.

Duluth Huskies logo.jpg
Duluth Huskies
By Staff reports
Today at 9:47 PM

DULUTH — Tyler Leroy's RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning helped the Duluth Huskies cool off the red-hot La Crosse Loggers, claiming an 7-4 win at Wade Stadium in Northwoods League play on Tuesday night.

Duluth entered the inning down 4-3 to the Loggers, who started the second half of the NWL season with an 11-1 record, but tied it when Kasen Wells drew a bases-loaded walk. With two out and two strikes, Leroy's single brought in Calyn Halvorson and Michael Hallquist with Wells scoring later in the play.

Brylan West and Halvorson had two hits apiece for Duluth. Jake Schelonka earned the win in relief, pitching 2 2/3 scoreless innings and allowing just one hit. David Stich worked around a hit and a walk in the ninth inning for the save.

Duluth (9-6) will face the Loggers again on Wednesday night.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
