Sports

Huskies' Compton named All-Star Game MVP

The contest was called after seven innings due to weather.

men playing baseball
Brandon Compton (27) of the Duluth Huskies hits the ball against the Thunder Bay Border Cats at Wade Stadium on Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
By Staff reports
August 01, 2023 at 10:37 PM

BISMARCK, N.D. — Brandon Compton of the Duluth Huskies earned top individual honors at the Northwoods League Great Plains Division All-Star Game on Tuesday night.

The contest was called in the seventh inning due to rain with the East and West division teams tied at 3.

Compton, who started at designated hitter, evened the game for the East with a two-out two-run double in the top of the seventh.

Seven Huskies were selected for the contest. Calyn Halvorson led off the sixth inning with a double and later scored.

Michael Hallquist had a single and was hit by a pitch.

The Huskies (16-10) will resume the NWL stretch drive on Thursday vs. Eau Claire.

