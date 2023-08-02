Huskies' Compton named All-Star Game MVP

BISMARCK, N.D. — Brandon Compton of the Duluth Huskies earned top individual honors at the Northwoods League Great Plains Division All-Star Game on Tuesday night.

The contest was called in the seventh inning due to rain with the East and West division teams tied at 3.

Compton, who started at designated hitter, evened the game for the East with a two-out two-run double in the top of the seventh.

Seven Huskies were selected for the contest. Calyn Halvorson led off the sixth inning with a double and later scored.

Michael Hallquist had a single and was hit by a pitch.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Huskies (16-10) will resume the NWL stretch drive on Thursday vs. Eau Claire.