Huskies complete perfect road trip

BISMARCK, N.D. — The Duluth Huskies completed a four-game rampage through North Dakota, blowing the game open in the late innings to defeat the Bismarck Larks 17-4 in Northwoods League play.

Duluth's sixth consecutive win was still in the balance in the sixth inning, after which the lead was just 5-2, but the Huskies scored six times in the seventh on four hits. Michael Hallquist hit a three-run homer, his 13th of the season and fourth in his last four games.

The Huskies capped it with six more runs over the last two innings. In three games at Minot and Bismarck since Saturday, Duluth scored a total of 59 runs.

Duluth had five players with multiple hits, led by a 3-for-6 performance from Calyn Halvorson with a double and two RBIs. Brylan West, Hallquist, Lucas Kelly and Jack Vanoncini had two hits apiece.

Alex Potter started for Duluth on the mound, allowing two earned runs on six hits in six innings. He struck out seven and didn't walk a batter in earning his fourth victory of the season.

Duluth (15-7) returns home starting on Friday to start a four-game series with Thunder Bay.