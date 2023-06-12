Huskies complete a two-game sweep of Loggers

DULUTH — The Huskies scored early and never trailed Sunday afternoon in their 8-2 victory over the La Crosse Loggers to complete the two-game sweep at Wade Stadium.

The scoring started early for Duluth, with a couple of singles to load the bases in the first inning. Joshua Duarte scored the first run on a wild pitch, Lucas Kelly added another RBI on a single, and Brandon Compton scored off of a sacrifice fly from Brylan West, and Duluth went up 3-0 early.

Duluth starting pitcher Alex Potter got into trouble in the second inning, as La Crosse's Jordan Donahue knocked in a run off a single. Potter would get out of a bases-loaded jam and did not allow another run the rest of his appearance.

The Huskies continued to pile on runs, scoring twice in both the third and fifth innings. Duarte scored his second run of the day from a sacrifice fly from newcomer Murf Gray, with Compton hitting his second home run in as many games, with those two runs coming in the third. Michael Gabbard scored on a defensive mishap from the Loggers, while Duarte scored yet another run from the second sacrifice fly of the day from Gray.

Both teams scored a run in the eighth, and the Huskies would roll to their third straight victory.

Potter pitched six innings and allowed only one run on three hits with two strikeouts. Duarte went 3-for-3 at the plate and scored three runs for the Huskies.

Duluth improved to 7-5, continuing to chip into the lead of the Great Plains East Division leader Rochester (10-3). Duluth will get a shot at Rochester Monday at Wade Stadium, with the first pitch set for 6:35 p.m.

