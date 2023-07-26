Huskies commemorate 75th anniversary of Dukes bus crash

DULUTH — A special pregame ceremony on Friday night commemorated the 1948 Duluth Dukes baseball team, in remembrance of the six lives lost in a tragic bus crash that took place 75 years ago this week on July 24, 1948.

Superior artist Bill Gedde presented a watercolor painting of Dukes center fielder and Proctor native Gerald “Peanuts” Peterson to his relatives, including grand nephew Adam Powers, and niece Valerie Larsen, prior to the Duluth Huskies' game against Waterloo.

Valerie Larsen, niece of Gerald "Peanuts" Peterson, throws out the first pitch at a Duluth Huskies game at Wade Stadium on Friday, July 21 to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the 1948 Duluth Dukes bus crash. Jake Przytarski / Duluth News Tribune

“We feel that it’s important that we keep the memory alive of that tragic event because it’s one of the largest tragic events in professional baseball history,” Gedde said of his efforts to remember the 1948 Duluth Dukes over the years, including the presentation of a 50th anniversary watercolor painting in 1998. “We don’t want people to forget.”

Peterson, known as the Pride of Proctor, was one of six individuals who died at the scene of the crash, along with pitcher Don Schuchman, outfielder Gil Trible, manager George Treadwell and James Grealish, whose ice truck collided with the team bus on Highway 36 in Roseville as the team traveled to St. Cloud.

The July 25, 1948, cover of the Duluth News Tribune featured the bus crash that killed four members of the Duluth Dukes baseball team. A fifth player died later from his injuries. File / Duluth News Tribune

Infielder Stevie Lazar passed away in a St. Paul hospital days later as a result of head injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Powers, the memory of his grand uncle Peterson has lived on through stories passed down from family members, including tales of his athletic achievements at Proctor High School as a standout football, basketball and track athlete.

Peterson later caught the attention of the Duluth Dukes as an amateur ballplayer, despite being warned not to take part in strenuous activity as the result of an ailment discovered during a medical visit years earlier as a member of the merchant marines.

“(He) had so many opportunities ahead and was a local star,” Powers said of Peanut. “The people around here during that era just loved baseball, and to have a good ballplayer from the area that was their home boy, it was a great loss for the entire community.”

Powers has made it a point to continue his research of Peanuts over the years.

“Every time we see a new picture. Every time we hear a new story, it’s like gold to everybody that’s involved in the history of this and interested in the history of this,” said Powers.

Through his research, Powers was able to connect with the family of Bernie Gerl of Joliet, Illinois. Gerl was an up and coming catcher for the ‘48 Dukes, a minor league affiliiate of the St. Louis Cardinals at the time, and was the last surviving member of the team prior to his passing at age 94 in November of 2020.

Both of Gerl’s sons, Chuck and Bill, joined the Powers family on the field for the ceremony in celebration of the Dukes.

“We’ve become friends just because of our common history,” Chuck Gerl said of the connection with the Powers family. “We’ve met on Facebook and we got to know each other on Facebook, and now every time we come to town we gotta make sure to stop at the ballpark, and hopefully cross paths with Adam and Bill Gedde and some of the other people that we’ve built relationships with.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Bernie Gerl routinely made appearances at Wade Stadium around the July 24 date in commemoration of his teammates. Gerl was even honored with his own bobblehead on July 29, 2016.

Former Duluth Dukes catcher Bernie Gerl reacts after seeing a bobblehead of himself that was unveiled at a Duluth Huskies game July 29, 2016, at Wade Stadium. File / Duluth News Tribune

The aura of the historic ballpark built in 1941 was felt by the late Gerl during each visit.

“It’s funny, my dad Bernie would always say that he can feel ghosts everytime that he would walk into the ballpark,” Chuck recalls. “And I think he was just kind of referencing the fact that the ballpark was built in 1941. It’s still in incredible shape, and he would just be able to feel, for him, it just wasn’t that long ago.”

While the names and faces on the field have changed, the players of yesteryear still remained in the mind of Gerl.

“He could just look out and see Peanuts in center, or Stevie Lazar at second base, Joe Becker was his roommate (and) was the shortstop,” Chuck Gerl said. “I’m sure my dad could look out on this field and see those guys in their positions even 40, 50, 60 years later.”

Commemorating the Dukes and the rich history of baseball in the Twin Ports is something that Duluth Huskies general manager Greg Culver has strived for through events like the one on Friday.

“The reason why the Huskies tip their hat to the past is because baseball has been going in Duluth since 1903 …. We feel it’s very important that fans old, new and in between can get a firm grasp of the rich history of baseball in Duluth,” Culver said.