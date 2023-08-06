Huskies bust out of losing streak in Rochester

ROCHESTER — The Duluth Huskies put an end to a five-game losing streak, scoring 14 unanswered runs in a 14-2 drubbing of the Rochester Honkers in Northwoods League baseball on Saturday night.

An RBI single from Jake Brill and an infield error allowed Duluth to erase an early 2-0 deficit in the second inning, and Duluth followed with Tyler Leroy's three-run homer in the third, which proved to be a go-ahead shot. The Huskies then added two runs in the fifth and seventh innings, then five in the eighth.

Max Coupe and Raymond Velazquez had three hits apiece to pace a 14-hit attack, with Coupe driving in four runs and Velazquez scoring five times in six plate appearances. Brandon Compton and Michael Hallquist added two hits apiece.

On the pitching mound, Devin Dodson settled in nicely for the Huskies after giving up two first-inning runs, finishing a six-inning stint with two runs on five hits plus four walks and four strikeouts.

The Huskies (17-12) and Honkers meet again on Sunday in Rochester.

ADVERTISEMENT