Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, August 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Huskies bust out of losing streak in Rochester

Max Coupe and Raymond Velazquez had three hits apiece for the winners.

Duluth Huskies logo.jpg
Duluth Huskies
By Staff reports
Today at 9:55 PM

ROCHESTER — The Duluth Huskies put an end to a five-game losing streak, scoring 14 unanswered runs in a 14-2 drubbing of the Rochester Honkers in Northwoods League baseball on Saturday night.

An RBI single from Jake Brill and an infield error allowed Duluth to erase an early 2-0 deficit in the second inning, and Duluth followed with Tyler Leroy's three-run homer in the third, which proved to be a go-ahead shot. The Huskies then added two runs in the fifth and seventh innings, then five in the eighth.

Max Coupe and Raymond Velazquez had three hits apiece to pace a 14-hit attack, with Coupe driving in four runs and Velazquez scoring five times in six plate appearances. Brandon Compton and Michael Hallquist added two hits apiece.

On the pitching mound, Devin Dodson settled in nicely for the Huskies after giving up two first-inning runs, finishing a six-inning stint with two runs on five hits plus four walks and four strikeouts.

The Huskies (17-12) and Honkers meet again on Sunday in Rochester.

ADVERTISEMENT

MORE BASEBALL:

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Mitchell_baseball_hat_general.jpg
Sports
9 SD Legion baseball players charged in rape investigation
2d ago
 · 
By  Marcus Traxler
Alexander Mattison
Sports
Mattison carries torch as Vikings' new lead back
3d ago
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
men playing baseball
Sports
Huskies' Compton named All-Star Game MVP
4d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
2952779+voting.jpg
Local
Duluth primary voting guide
Jun 25
 · 
By  Staff reports
Women work on decorating a dollhouse.
Members Only
Lifestyle
Duluth libraries' miniature dollhouses an all-ages delight
1d ago
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
A man smiling while standing near an enclosure containing sheep.
Lifestyle
Duluth sheep ranchers named county's Farm Family of the Year
1d ago
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
A woman in a flower shirt points at a photo on a wall.
Prep
Baseball Hall of Famer’s Superior home converted to an Airbnb
1d ago
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb